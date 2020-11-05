Companies / Financial Services

Former Don Group CEO Tlelai and wife die in car crash

Thabiso Tlelai and his wife, Ayanda, were operating numerous businesses in property development, mining, tourism and financial services before their untimely deaths

Thabiso Letlai. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA​
Thabiso Tlelai, the former CEO of the Don Group hotel chain  and co-founder of NMT Capital,  has passed away after a car crash that also killed his wife, Ayanda, on Sunday afternoon.  

Before their untimely deaths, the couple were operating numerous businesses in property development, mining, tourism and financial services in Gauteng, the Free State and the Eastern Cape, as well as Lesotho.  

“The Tlelai family is humbled and extremely thankful for the outpouring messages of tributes, love and condolences we have received from thousands of people throughout Southern Africa,” his family said in statement.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the kind words we have received, they have given strength in this very difficult and emotionally taxing period for us.” 

Tlelai owned and led the Don Suite Hotels for over a decade, served on the board of directors for construction company Basil Read, SA Tourism and the National Empowerment Corporation. He was also a founder and chair of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA).

Tlelai also founded, with Peter Moyo and Sango Ntsaluba, investment holding company NMT Capital that was thrust into spotlight in 2019 when Moyo was fired as CEO of Old Mutual for alleged conflict of interests involving NMT Capital.

A memorial service will be held on Friday in Waterfall, Midrand.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

