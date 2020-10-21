National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: SA’s cost of capital increases during the Covid-19 crisis

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the cost of capital for businesses to invest in SA

21 October 2020 - 15:09 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Government ministers would be shocked by the economic value implications of sovereign risk and its impact on the cost of capital. Credit default swaps have widened to 300 basis points since Covid-19 struck, further raising the cost of capital for businesses to invest in SA.

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Brian Kantor, an economist and head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment; and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors about the relationship between the cost of capital, investment and SA’s economy and what the government can do to bring down the cost of capital.

SA’s recovery plan continues apartheid’s ‘accumulation by dispossession’

To view the financing of infrastructure as envisaged by developed nations, as supportive of developing nations’ development agendas, is to misread ...
Opinion
2 days ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Great strides made preparing the ground for green investments

The National Business Initiative and the Carbon Trust have developed a taxonomy for social and sustainable finance initiatives
Opinion
1 day ago

Local retrenchments not scaring off foreign investor SEW-Eurodrive

Drive and control technologies specialist has commenced on a new R200m head office and factory in Everton, Johannesburg
Companies
1 day ago

Township economy bill would fuel xenophobia, DA’s Makashule Gana says

The bill seeks to reserve certain economic activities in townships for citizens or those with permanent resident status
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril’s big vision: a huge threat to small business

We’re going to kill old order jobs in the hope that we can grow new, new order ones
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SABC wants help from MultiChoice and Netflix to ...
National
2.
SABC newsroom is broken, depleted and ...
National
3.
NPA wants out from under justice department’s ...
National
4.
Transnet board behind R17m payout to Siyabonga ...
National
5.
Western Cape on high alert for more ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Stimulus plan aims to create 800,000 job opportunities

National

Small businesses on the road to recovery, says Retail Capital

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.