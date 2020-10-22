STEPHEN CRANSTON: Stand by your man(ager)
22 October 2020 - 05:00
Anyone who follows the marketing campaigns run by index managers will have come across the Spiva scorecard.
It tracks active managers’ investment performance in SA (and dozens of other markets) against index funds. It likes to use its own indices as the benchmark. The S&P SA Top 50 index represents the general equity fund index better than the traditional Satrix Top 40, being 10 shares wider. And it is available through the CoreShares Top 50 exchange traded funds.
