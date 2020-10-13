News Leader
WATCH: What investors can find in the small-cap sector
Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark talks to Business Day TV about small caps
13 October 2020 - 08:12
The global pandemic has weighed on many locally listed companies, with smaller companies being hardest hit.
Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily to find out if there are still opportunities in the sector.
