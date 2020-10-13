Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What investors can find in the small-cap sector

Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark talks to Business Day TV about small caps

13 October 2020 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/bluebay
Picture: 123RF/bluebay

The global pandemic has weighed on many locally listed companies, with smaller companies being hardest hit.

Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily to find out if there are still opportunities in the sector.

Never mind Amazon, these seven small European companies shoot out the lights

Investors seeking stellar returns have been snapping up shares ranging from e-commerce to mobile-game makers
Companies
1 week ago

Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega City launch

Share climbs at much as 15% but analyst warns the market may be overreacting to what is a long-term project
Companies
1 week ago

Spur appoints former Famous Brands exec Val Nichas as new CEO

Nichas will become the first woman to lead the company
Companies
1 week ago

2020 BEE.conomics survey findings: 51 black-owned asset managers manage close to R700bn

SPONSORED | 27four Investment Managers publishes survey on transformation in the asset management industry
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

SA’s top stockbrokers: Who’s looking up from the lockdown

Covid-19 ensured it would be a challenging year for stockbrokers. Not only was everyone working from home, but clients had rapidly changing needs, ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on optimism of further US ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
3.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets
4.
Gold price slips as dollar strengthens
Markets
5.
Wall Street rises on renewed stimulus hope and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.