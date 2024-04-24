MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains as investors remain on edge
Tesla leaps on pledge to step up its range of cheaper EVs, but investors are focused on US GDP numbers and underlying inflation data
24 April 2024 - 19:33
The JSE pared most of Wednesday’s midafternoon gains but still ended the day more than 0.5% higher, apparently taking its cue from Tesla, which gained more than 13%.
Tesla’s surge, which lifted the tech sector in general, came after the maker of electrical vehicles (EVs) vowed to speed up the launch of more affordable models...
