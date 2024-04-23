MARKET WRAP: Capitec holds the fort as Sasol and miners bomb on JSE
Rand gets some respite from recent pounding, firming 0.42% to R19.1066/$ by 6.30pm
23 April 2024 - 19:48
The JSE had a day of mixed fortunes after Capitec’s results caused it to soar while Sasol had its worst slump in more than four years after it lowered its production forecasts for its Secunda plant.
Capitec, SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers, on Tuesday reported a 16% rise in headline earnings for the year to end-February as it continued to grow its customer base...
