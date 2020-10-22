Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE
More companies ditch the JSE, citing an onerous and taxing compliance regime that thwarts entrepreneurship
22 October 2020 - 05:00
PSG Group, the Stellenbosch-based investment company that has built and listed some of SA’s most successful ventures, has urged the JSE not to tangle its listing requirements with regulatory red tape.
PSG CEO Piet Mouton told the FM that, in the current circumstances, it was unlikely that PSG would list any of its smaller investments. In the past PSG has created enormous shareholder value with the listing of companies including Capitec Bank, Curro Holdings, Zeder Investments, PSG Konsult and Stadio Holdings.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now