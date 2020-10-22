News & Fox Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE More companies ditch the JSE, citing an onerous and taxing compliance regime that thwarts entrepreneurship BL PREMIUM

PSG Group, the Stellenbosch-based investment company that has built and listed some of SA’s most successful ventures, has urged the JSE not to tangle its listing requirements with regulatory red tape.

PSG CEO Piet Mouton told the FM that, in the current circumstances, it was unlikely that PSG would list any of its smaller investments. In the past PSG has created enormous shareholder value with the listing of companies including Capitec Bank, Curro Holdings, Zeder Investments, PSG Konsult and Stadio Holdings.