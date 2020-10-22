Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: This is how to pay carbon tax
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the looming carbon tax deadline
22 October 2020 - 17:23
SA is ranked among the top 15 emitters of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) per capita in the world, making it the most polluted non-oil-producing nation. The deadline for paying the carbon tax for the June 1 – December 31 2019 period is the end of October. But questions are being raised about the imposition of this tax against the backdrop of SA’s Covid-19-weakened economy.
A new book has just been published to help guide readers through the carbon tax maze — The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax — and Michael Avery speaks to co-authors Andrew Gilder and Olivia Rumble, directors at Climate Legal; and Mansoor Parker, an executive at ENSafrica in the tax department.
