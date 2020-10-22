WATCH: This is how to pay carbon tax

SA is ranked among the top 15 emitters of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) per capita in the world, making it the most polluted non-oil-producing nation. The deadline for paying the carbon tax for the June 1 – December 31 2019 period is the end of October. But questions are being raised about the imposition of this tax against the backdrop of SA’s Covid-19-weakened economy.

A new book has just been published to help guide readers through the carbon tax maze — The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax — and Michael Avery speaks to co-authors Andrew Gilder and Olivia Rumble, directors at Climate Legal; and Mansoor Parker, an executive at ENSafrica in the tax department.