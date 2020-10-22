National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: This is how to pay carbon tax

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the looming carbon tax deadline

22 October 2020 - 17:23 Business Day TV
Carbon transactions provide a bridge between otherwise divided members of our society. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

SA is ranked among the top 15 emitters of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) per capita in the world, making it the most polluted non-oil-producing nation. The deadline for paying the carbon tax for the June 1 – December 31 2019 period is the end of October. But questions are being raised about the imposition of this tax against the backdrop of SA’s Covid-19-weakened economy.

A new book has just been published to help guide readers through the carbon tax maze — The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax — and Michael Avery speaks to co-authors Andrew Gilder and Olivia Rumble, directors at Climate Legal; and Mansoor Parker, an executive at ENSafrica in the tax department.

GRAY MAGUIRE: Great strides made preparing the ground for green investments

The National Business Initiative and the Carbon Trust have developed a taxonomy for social and sustainable finance initiatives
Opinion
2 days ago

Consumers too must roll up their sleeves to cut emissions

Carbon certification can help shoppers choose cleaner products and services
Opinion
4 days ago

Tax break and subsidy boost Sasol pollution, institute says

Fuel maker said to benefit from government emissions policy and fuel price regulation
Companies
1 week ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: SA needs to radically speed up renewable energy for mining

Government dithering on clean sources of power negatively changes the economics of mines embarking on vital projects
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EU carbon border tax being drawn up to support Green Deal

The levy would penalise the greenhouse gas pollution produced by factories outside the region that ship their products into Europe
World
3 weeks ago

