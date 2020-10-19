WATCH: Barometer of SA’s infrastructure implementation

Predictably, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan placed a grand R1-trillion infrastructure plan (leveraging up to R660bn of ‘crowded in’ private-sector capital, or so it is hoped) at the centre. But plans are wearing thin and only execution matters at this late stage to pull SA back from the brink of failed statehood.

Michael Avery catches up with Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency; and Leon Campher, CEO of the Association of Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), which recently introduced the infrastructure standard, to talk about progress made in delivering the strategic infrastructure projects.