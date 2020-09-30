MARKET WRAP: Rand has third day of gains as stimulus hopes lift sentiment
The rand was up 1.47% to the dollar on the day and has gained 4.7% over the past 90 days
30 September 2020 - 18:44
The rand had its third consecutive day of gains on Wednesday, firming in line with its emerging-market peers as hopes of more stimulus in the US buoyed market sentiment.
At 5.58pm, the rand had firmed 1.47% to R16.6735/$, 1.61% to R19.5582/€ and 0.89% to R21.5552/£. The euro had weakened 0.1% to $1.1727. The local currency has gained 4.7% over the past 90 days, according to data from Infront.
