Markets

Fear of slipping fuel demand pushes oil prices down

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases continues to raise alarm bells on energy demand, one analyst says

30 September 2020 - 13:05 Aaron Sheldrick and Dmitry Zhdannikov
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

Tokyo/London — Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases prompted concerns about further restrictions on global economic activity that could curb fuel demand.

Brent crude for November delivery dropped 63 US cents, or 1.56%, to $40.40 per barrel by 10.05am GMT. West Texas Intermediate fell 50c, or 1.3%, to $38.79.

The November Brent contract expires today, to be replaced by the December contract, which was down about 1.4% at $41.00.

The benchmarks fell more than 3% on Tuesday as global Covid-19 cases passed one-million, having doubled in three months.

“The increasing number of Covid-19 cases continues to raise alarm bells on energy demand,” said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.

“Concerns about stagnating demand and the return of Libyan exports continue to put pressure on oil prices,” said Norbert Rucker from Julius Baer.

ING Economics also pointed out in a note: “While demand is an issue for the market, the supply side of the equation is not helping either.”

Libya's Sarir oilfield, which was producing more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, restarted output after an eight-month blockade.

CEOs of the world's biggest trading companies are forecasting a weak recovery for oil demand and little movement in prices in the coming months and potentially years.

Marathon Petroleum Corp, the largest oil refiner in the US, started imposing job cuts on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Royal Dutch/Shell also said it would cut up to 9,000 jobs.

To counter the fall in demand, Opec is unlikely to increase oil production as planned from January, top oil traders said on Tuesday.

The market looked past data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showing US crude oil stocks fell against expectations, focusing instead on the rise in petrol inventories.

Reuters

World stocks fall with as chaotic US debate revives safe havens

World markets see their first big monthly falls with rising Covid-19 and no winner in the US presidential debate keeping investors cautious
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE weakens as investors digest US presidential debate

The all share had lost 0.18% and the top 40 0.16% in mid-morning trade
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand remains muted as investors digest inflation data

Globally, investors are considering the implications of Tuesday night’s US presidential debate
Markets
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of first US ...
Markets
4.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as markets shift focus to US politics
Markets

Related Articles

Gold loses ground on stronger dollar

Markets

Chinese data boosts Asian equities, but traders remain cautious

Markets

Market data — September 29 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.