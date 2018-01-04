Markets

Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out

The rand is at best level in 30 months

04 January 2018 - 12:46 Nick Hedley
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Reports that pressure is mounting on President Jacob Zuma to step down helped the rand strengthen to levels last seen in mid-2015 on Thursday.

At 11.46am, the rand was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at R12.25, after reaching a low of R12.23 earlier in the day.

The "Ramaphosa rally" was given further impetus by a report in The Star which said Zuma had been given until Tuesday next week to step down as SA’s president.

Several ANC national executive committee members told The Star that Zuma faced another motion of no confidence if he did not voluntarily vacate his position by next Wednesday.

The rand has strengthened from about R13.50 to the dollar before the ANC’s elective conference began on December 16, during which Ramaphosa was named head of the ruling party.

The local unit gained 0.8% against both the euro and the pound, to reach R14.74 to the euro and R16.58 to the pound.

Resurgent rand sends JSE down

The currency has rebounded on news of a fresh drive to get Jacob Zuma out of the Union Buildings — but this sent miners tumbling and undid the gains ...
Markets
7 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm

The behind-the-scenes fight over getting Jacob Zuma out of office will soon break into the open, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
9 hours ago

Why economic crimes should be prosecuted as international crimes

Despite the effects of corruption being as devastating as 'accepted' international crimes, writes Mia Swart, economic crimes are too pervasive to be ...
Opinion
2 days ago

