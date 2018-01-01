President Jacob Zuma, our arch-Machiavellian

At the ANC’s 53rd national conference in December 2012, Jacob Zuma was re-elected president of the ruling party. Most of the 4,075 delegates voted for the slate put forward by the KwaZulu-Natal wing of the party.

After Kgalema Motlanthe, then deputy president of SA, broke with the man he had supported in 2007, Zuma chose Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC deputy president and pledged to implement the National Development Plan, which the new number two had championed.

What followed was a studied neglect of the plan and a series of ever-more serious scandals, few of them having been resolved up to now.

Dodgy deals

Zuma cultivated scores of business people, who receive lucrative contracts from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and then pass money on to Zuma or his affiliates. This tendency began with his relationship to Schabir Shaik, who paid a discounted price for his corrupt relation to Zuma, who managed to avert his famous day in court, which has not yet come.

Zuma has been associated with other dodgy characters: he received money and favours from Ajay Sooklal, a fixer for arms company Thales; he received R1m a month from Roy Naidoo, whose son boasted that his father was the most powerful man in SA; and he was funded by Vivian Reddy and Thoshan Panday, among others.

At a January 2013 banquet, where mining mogul Patrice Motsepe paid R600,000 to sit at Zuma’s table, Zuma announced: "Supporting the ANC means you’re investing very well in your business." Reddy was soon awarded a R1.25bn contract to supply electricity meters to Johannesburg’s City Power after a competing bid for half the cost was rejected.

Some of these deals had drastic consequences. When 13 South African Defence Force (SADF) soldiers were killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) in March 2013, reports voiced suspicions that the army was being used to defend the interests of private businesses linked to prominent politicians. Zuma’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma was one of those who clinched mineral rights to a lake of oil on the border of CAR and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Ministers passed blame for the deaths from one to another, none of them daring to say it was Zuma who was ultimately responsible.

Of course, the dodgiest of them all was the Gupta family, who were not content to secure deals, but the very state itself.