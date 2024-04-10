Sportier Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition models debut

The new Bentayga S Black Edition is the first Bentley to feature the iconic wings in black. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bentley Motors has announced the new Bentayga S Black Edition. Identified by the first application of black-tinted wings to a Bentley in 105 years, the S Black Edition combines accent colours, rich black detailing and a tweaked chassis.
Customers can choose from seven accent colour specifications: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green and Beluga. The accent is a laser-like stripe on the styling specification body kit below the front bumper and side sills, as well as across the top of the rear spoiler.
Brake calipers are painted to match, adding a splash of colour behind 22” black-painted wheels. All exterior brightware is replaced with gloss black versions — but the S Black Edition is the first model to include the Bentley wings and lettering in matching gloss black. The final exterior detail is a Black Edition badge located on the rear D pillar.
The new Dark Chrome pack has been included as standard. The effect means much of the interior metal detailing — the bullseye air vents, their organ stop controls and the centre vents change from bright chrome to gloss black equivalents.
Three audio systems are on offer, starting with the Bentley Signature Audio system, the Bang & Olufsen and high Naim for Bentley system.
Special interior highlights are the bullseye air vents, organ stop controls and the centre vents changed from bright chrome to gloss black equivalents. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bentayga S Black Edition also gets electronic all-wheel steering. At low and medium speeds the rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels to aid manoeuvrability in tight spaces. and reducing the turning circle by 1m. At higher speeds , the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front, to improve stability.
In Black Edition the Bentayga S uses a 4.0l turbocharged V8 petrol engine outputting 404kW and 770Nm. Performance is rated 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 290km/h.
Bentley Dynamic Ride is fitted as standard. It's an electric active roll control technology that uses a 48V damping system to counter lateral rolling forces, with up to 1,300Nm of torque delivered during hard cornering for cabin stability. Torque vectoring by brake — whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in — is also integrated.
Similar to the Continental GT Speed, the Bentayga S Black Edition has an enhanced Sport mode with improved steering feel and greater turn-in response. A sports exhaust is included as standard, with free-flowing primary and secondary pipes.
The V8 model is now available to order in SA at a cost of R6,440,000.
An accent stripe at the bottom can be had in a number of colour options dependent on tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bentayga’s off-road abilities remain, with the optional All-Terrain Specification bringing four dedicated off-road modes (Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand) along with a 500mm wading depth.
The Bentayga S Hybrid Black Edition employs a 3.0l V6 petrol with an electric motor for a combined output of 344kW. This model accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 254km/h.
International Launch
Sportier Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition models debut
The styling panache is accompanied by a tweaked chassis
