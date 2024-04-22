Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA

The pair of new GTS models are identified through larger maws with polished black frames and red brake calipers. Picture: SUPPLIED
With Porsche’s Cayenne updated last year with a V8 engine for the “S” models, the German sports car brand has announced the new, sportier Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe GTS versions with more powerful motors. The upped power of their 4l biturbo engines is now 360kW and 660Nm, representing a 22kW and 40Nm increase over the models they replace.
The GTS brooch on Porsche signifies a particularly driver-focused car with GTS-specific suspension tweaks and design elements but retaining the high degree of daily usability aimed for the range. The new GTS air suspension that includes the adaptive damping PASM system and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is fitted as standard.
Overall ride height is reduced by 10mm compared with other Cayenne models with air suspension. Apart from control systems also fitted such as the Porsche Traction Management and the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, the pair of GTS models also gain pivot bearings at the front axle used in the flagship Cayenne Turbo GT.
The Cayenne GTS Coupe can also mimic its all-conquering Turbo GT cousin through the optional pair of centrally mounted tail-pipes. Picture: SUPPLIED
This has created an increase in the negative camber of the standard fitment anthracite grey 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels by 0.58 degrees compared with other Cayenne models, resulting in more direct and precise steering and turn-in response for even better cornering performance.
Another technical advancement borrowed from the flagship Cayenne Coupe is the separate water cooling circuit for the all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management for improved endurance whether driven on track or winding roads. With an eight-speed automatic transmission with sharper responses, the new Cayenne GTS range can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 275km/h.
The Cayenne GTS Coupe specifically can be optioned with a sport exhaust system with centre-mounted tips such as the Turbo GT while three lightweight sport packages able to shed 25kg are also available. These include a lightweight roof, a rear diffuser made of carbon fibre and reduced sound insulation.
The spacious cabins feature a curved display screen and Race-tex material on numerous surfaces. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside the Cayenne GTS cabins are many parts including the roofliner, armrests and door panels, heated GT Sport steering wheel and seat centres of the eight-way sport seats are finished in Race Tex material.
Optional GTS interior packages list Carmine Red or Slate Grey and all models are sold standard with the curved main display screens, HD-Matrix LED headlights Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting and five-year drive plans.
International Launch
Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA
They gain more power and handling performance-enhancing wares from the Turbo GT model
Pricing
Cayenne GTS — R2,475,000
Cayenne GTS Coupe — R2,547,000
