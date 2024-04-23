Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

For R11.9m you can own Ayrton Senna’s red Honda NSX

The three-time world champion used the mid-engined Honda as his regular runabout

23 April 2024 - 16:29
by Denis Droppa
Senna frequently used the NSX and was photographed with it during his stays in Portugal. Picture: SUPPLIED

Formula One legend Ayrton Senna’s personal 1991 Honda NSX sports car has gone up on sale on the UK’s Auto Trader marketplace for £500,000 (R11.9m).

The buyer will have a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive and racing history. One of the sport’s greatest drivers, Senna won 41 races and achieved three world titles with McLaren in the late 80s and early 90s. The Brazilian tragically lost his life at Imola during the San Marino Grand Prix on May 1 1994, however his legacy lives on.

The red Honda NSX was given to Senna by Honda, with whom he had a commercial partnership. He frequently used the car and was photographed with it during his stays in Portugal. The car also featured in the 1992 documentary film Racing is in my Blood, which showed Senna spinning the rear wheels.

Senna owned two other NSX cars, a personal one in black in Brazil and another black NSX purchased for him by his manager, Antonio Braga. As part of the 25th anniversary of Senna’s passing in 2019, the red Honda NSX was taken to the Imola circuit and driven by Giancarlo Minardi in front of a packed venue of Senna fans.

The NSX is a two-seater, mid-engined, rear-wheel drive sports car built by Honda from 1990 to 2005 and sold more than 18,000 units during its lifespan.

It was launched with a 3.0l V6 engine featuring Honda’s then-new VTEC (described as variable valve timing and lift electronic control) system. Later, it was upgraded with a more powerful 3.2l V6.

The Honda NSX is a two-seater, mid-engined sports car built by Honda from 1990 to 2005. Picture: SUPPLIED

It was initially available as a five-speed manual, and later a four-speed auto. It was originally launched as a coupé and from 1995 onwards as a targa top.

Current owner Robert McFagan bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal brought it back to his UK estate in East Sussex.

“Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road. It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend and the thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away,” said McFagan.

The car has just over 39,100 miles (51,338km) on the clock.

