When are you too old to drive?

Driving gives people a sense of independence and freedom and it may be difficult for the elderly to give it up.
Picture: DALL-E 3
In 2019 the late Prince Phillip had a car accident at the age of 97, and though he was unhurt, it sparked a debate about whether elderly drivers should be forced to hang up their car keys.
Elderly drivers are less likely to speed or take risks on the road. However, as you get older, your vision, reflexes and hearing change — which can make it harder for you to drive safely. Older people are also more susceptible to fatigue.
Older drivers have fewer crashes than younger age groups, but they are more fragile and thus more likely to get hurt or die from crashes.
There is no legislation setting an age limit for driving in SA, unlike in the UK where people have to renew their driving licences every three years from the age of 70.
Driver’s licences in SA must be renewed every five years, irrespective of age, and this includes an eye test, ensuring that your abilities behind the wheel are in line with safety standards.
“The short answer is that there is no specific cut-off age for driving as each person’s abilities will differ,” says the AA’s Layton Beard. “Someone in their 50s, for example, may be suffering from early onset eye problems, while someone in their 70s may still have perfect vision. There are, however, a few markers that can indicate a drop in driving ability.”
Stripping someone of their independence and mobility due to an arbitrary age limit is difficult. It really depends on your health and ability to drive. Together with your GP, you should have check-ups to see if you’re still up for the demands of the road, and it may be necessary to give up driving if you experience the following:
Confusion while driving;
Feeling startled or afraid while driving, e.g. being uncomfortable with the speed of other cars on the road;
Passengers express concern or fear when travelling with a driver;
Diagnosis of an illness which may impair cognitive skills, e.g. Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimers or dementia;
Slower reflexes and reaction times (e.g. other cars or pedestrians often catch you by surprise);
Vision or hearing problems;
More than one minor accident in a short period of time, e.g. fender bender or parking lot scrapes.
You get lost, even on roads you know.
The AA advises elderly motorists to talk with their doctor about health problems that could get in the way of driving safely, for example stiffness or joint pain that makes it hard to turn your head or the steering wheel.
Another option is talking with family and friends about transportation needs, as they may be able to help, or think about using ridesharing apps as a way to get around.
“Driving gives people a sense of independence and freedom and it may be difficult for people with the conditions listed above to give up driving,” says Beard.
“It’s a sensitive topic in many households so our advice is to approach it carefully and with consideration of the person involved and how they might react. Of course, it’s always best to be honest and if the driver is not able to negotiate a vehicle and traffic with the required safety and concern, then they pose a danger to themselves and to other road users.”
When are you too old to drive?
There is no age limit for driving in SA, but here are the signs that you may need to hang up your keys
In 2019 the late Prince Phillip had a car accident at the age of 97, and though he was unhurt, it sparked a debate about whether elderly drivers should be forced to hang up their car keys.
Elderly drivers are less likely to speed or take risks on the road. However, as you get older, your vision, reflexes and hearing change — which can make it harder for you to drive safely. Older people are also more susceptible to fatigue.
Older drivers have fewer crashes than younger age groups, but they are more fragile and thus more likely to get hurt or die from crashes.
There is no legislation setting an age limit for driving in SA, unlike in the UK where people have to renew their driving licences every three years from the age of 70.
Driver’s licences in SA must be renewed every five years, irrespective of age, and this includes an eye test, ensuring that your abilities behind the wheel are in line with safety standards.
“The short answer is that there is no specific cut-off age for driving as each person’s abilities will differ,” says the AA’s Layton Beard. “Someone in their 50s, for example, may be suffering from early onset eye problems, while someone in their 70s may still have perfect vision. There are, however, a few markers that can indicate a drop in driving ability.”
Stripping someone of their independence and mobility due to an arbitrary age limit is difficult. It really depends on your health and ability to drive. Together with your GP, you should have check-ups to see if you’re still up for the demands of the road, and it may be necessary to give up driving if you experience the following:
The AA advises elderly motorists to talk with their doctor about health problems that could get in the way of driving safely, for example stiffness or joint pain that makes it hard to turn your head or the steering wheel.
Another option is talking with family and friends about transportation needs, as they may be able to help, or think about using ridesharing apps as a way to get around.
“Driving gives people a sense of independence and freedom and it may be difficult for people with the conditions listed above to give up driving,” says Beard.
“It’s a sensitive topic in many households so our advice is to approach it carefully and with consideration of the person involved and how they might react. Of course, it’s always best to be honest and if the driver is not able to negotiate a vehicle and traffic with the required safety and concern, then they pose a danger to themselves and to other road users.”
Aarto demerit system hits another speed bump
Cape Town cops arrest 68 drunk drivers
UK wants self-driving car makers liable for crashes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.