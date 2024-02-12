New and more powerful Aston Martin Vantage unleashed

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is sleeker with a wider maw and hips. Picture: SUPPLIED
There's a new Aston Martin Vantage. More affordable than the larger Grand Touring DB12, it rivals the likes of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.
Kicking off with the aesthetics, it's now 30mm wider than its predecessor and with a completely redesigned front-end featuring a 38% larger and recontoured veined grille aperture, and a wider rear bumper with larger diameter quad exhaust tailpipes.
The headlamps are new matrix LED units with integrated daytime running lights featuring Aston Martin’s new light signature. Standard-fitment 21-inch forged alloy wheels, frameless door mirrors and presenting door handles are also new to Vantage while owners can select one of three core livery designs available in 21 colours. Like all Aston Martin models, Vantage customers can explore further customisation options via the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.
Inside, the revamp offers more comfort, luxury and style. Slender air vents, a new 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen display wireless Apple CarPlay, full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control and an optional 11-speaker and 1,170W Bowers & Wilkins sound system are possible features.
A new Aston Martin customer connectivity app which supports iOS and Android devices and allows interaction, control and feedback to and from the customer’s Vantage via their personal device is integrated. These innovations blend with supple, aromatic and hand-stitched hides on sports seats,
The cabin has been revised with better placement of controls and new age infotainment systems. Picture: SUPPLIED
The AMG-sourced and hand-built 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine is retained but Aston Martin engineers fettled with it more and modified cam profiles, optimised the compression ratios, added larger turbos, and increased cooling. It now produces 489kW and 800Nm, an 84kW and 115Nm jump in output from the last model. Aston Martin says this his yielded a sharper, more visceral and more vocal character.
A new launch control system primes the eight-speed automatic transmission with sharper shift times and shortened final drive ratio to accelerate the rear-wheel drive Vantage from 0-100km/h in 3.4 sec and a top speed of 325km/h.
An electronic stability programme with slip control, an E-Diff, and engine torque management keep things in check for safety and stability while a driver can also dial-in the precise amount of slip they desire via the adjustable traction control system.
Built with an evolved aluminium structure and 50:50 weight distribution, the undercarriage has been optimised to deliver more focused and engaging drive quality on road and track. The Vantage is fitted as standard with 400mm cast-iron front discs and 360mm rear discs while the 21-inch mixed size lightweight alloys are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber.
Carbon ceramic brakes offering increased braking performance and reduced brake fade, and also saving 27kg in unsprung mass, can be optioned. Production of the Vantage is due to commence in Q1 of 2024, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2024.
It's been comprehensively re-engineered for better performance and dynamic responses on road and track. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Matched by muscular styling and completed by an all-new ultra-luxury interior packed with the latest connected technology and infotainment, it is the perfect contemporary interpretation of a time-honoured legend,” says Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin Chief technical officer.
“We took some inspiration from the One-77 supercar, but we wanted Vantage to express its intent and potency more explicitly,” concluded Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer.
International Launch
New and more powerful Aston Martin Vantage unleashed
The British brand is mounting a fresh assault in the sports car niche
There's a new Aston Martin Vantage. More affordable than the larger Grand Touring DB12, it rivals the likes of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.
Kicking off with the aesthetics, it's now 30mm wider than its predecessor and with a completely redesigned front-end featuring a 38% larger and recontoured veined grille aperture, and a wider rear bumper with larger diameter quad exhaust tailpipes.
The headlamps are new matrix LED units with integrated daytime running lights featuring Aston Martin’s new light signature. Standard-fitment 21-inch forged alloy wheels, frameless door mirrors and presenting door handles are also new to Vantage while owners can select one of three core livery designs available in 21 colours. Like all Aston Martin models, Vantage customers can explore further customisation options via the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.
Inside, the revamp offers more comfort, luxury and style. Slender air vents, a new 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen display wireless Apple CarPlay, full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control and an optional 11-speaker and 1,170W Bowers & Wilkins sound system are possible features.
A new Aston Martin customer connectivity app which supports iOS and Android devices and allows interaction, control and feedback to and from the customer’s Vantage via their personal device is integrated. These innovations blend with supple, aromatic and hand-stitched hides on sports seats,
The AMG-sourced and hand-built 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine is retained but Aston Martin engineers fettled with it more and modified cam profiles, optimised the compression ratios, added larger turbos, and increased cooling. It now produces 489kW and 800Nm, an 84kW and 115Nm jump in output from the last model. Aston Martin says this his yielded a sharper, more visceral and more vocal character.
A new launch control system primes the eight-speed automatic transmission with sharper shift times and shortened final drive ratio to accelerate the rear-wheel drive Vantage from 0-100km/h in 3.4 sec and a top speed of 325km/h.
An electronic stability programme with slip control, an E-Diff, and engine torque management keep things in check for safety and stability while a driver can also dial-in the precise amount of slip they desire via the adjustable traction control system.
Built with an evolved aluminium structure and 50:50 weight distribution, the undercarriage has been optimised to deliver more focused and engaging drive quality on road and track. The Vantage is fitted as standard with 400mm cast-iron front discs and 360mm rear discs while the 21-inch mixed size lightweight alloys are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber.
Carbon ceramic brakes offering increased braking performance and reduced brake fade, and also saving 27kg in unsprung mass, can be optioned. Production of the Vantage is due to commence in Q1 of 2024, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2024.
“Matched by muscular styling and completed by an all-new ultra-luxury interior packed with the latest connected technology and infotainment, it is the perfect contemporary interpretation of a time-honoured legend,” says Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin Chief technical officer.
“We took some inspiration from the One-77 supercar, but we wanted Vantage to express its intent and potency more explicitly,” concluded Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer.
WATCH | Crowd in San Francisco burns self-driving car
New Porsche Taycan offers increased range and a power boost
New Audi RS 6 Avant GT pays homage to a racing icon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.