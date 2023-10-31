Ferrari launches Le Mans-inspired 499P Modificata

The 499P Modificata, which is based on Ferrari's Le Mans winner, aims to set a new benchmark for track driving thrills. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari has unveiled the Le Mans-inspired 499P Modificata, a limited-series car for non-competitive track use, to celebrate the company’s return to the top class of endurance racing in the 2023 season.
The prancing horse was back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year and claimed its 10th overall victory in the famed French event that took place in June. The 499P Modificata is a heavily modified version of the 499P that won the race, and aims to set a new benchmark for track driving thrills.
Designed for very select clientele, the single-seat car represents a new type of project for Ferrari: a track-only model developed directly from a racing car rather than a production model, but without the limitations imposed by technical regulations.
The 499P Modificata’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear mounted internal combustion 3.0l V6 engine with an electric motor on the front axle for a maximum power output of 640kW.
While the Modificata is based on the 499P, not having to comply with FIA World Endurance Championship sporting and technical parameters has enabled Ferrari to introduce a number of modifications that enhance driving thrills and make the car’s performance more accessible.
For instance, the electric axle and four-wheel drive can be activated even at low speeds. It has specific tyres developed by Pirelli, and a complete recalibration of the suspension set-up, electronic controllers and engine mappings.
It also has a “push to pass” function that unleashes an extra 120kW for a limited period during the lap in addition to the nominal 520kW output, similar to the kinetic energy recovery system used in Formula One.
The Modificata retains the single-seater cockpit and ergonomics of the 499P, providing clients with the same driving experience as the crews who drove the racing cars #50 and #51 in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The 499P Modificata’s has a “push to pass” function that briefly unleashes an extra 120kW. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cars will be fielded in the new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme that, from 2024, will run alongside the existing F1 Clienti programme. This enables 499P Modificata owners to participate in a number of events on international tracks every year, with Ferrari taking care of logistics, trackside assistance and maintenance.
A distinctive characteristic of the 499P Modificata’s V6 engine is that it’s load-bearing so it performs a valuable structural function, as opposed to regular cars where the engine is mounted on a sub-chassis.
The 200kW electric motor has an energy recovery system (ERS) that recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800-volt battery pack was developed using the company’s F1 experience. The power unit is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.
Sporting an all carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the 499P Modificata features state-of-the-art solutions such as pushrod suspension, and a sophisticated braking system incorporating brake-by-wire that allows the electric front axle to recover energy during braking.
Ferrari hasn’t announced a price for the 499P Modificata but it is rumoured to cost aboutd R100m.
