FEATURE
These were our five top sports cars of 2023
From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at this year’s top thrill rides
11 October 2023 - 05:00
Chris de Burgh sang about being high on emotion and that’s what the cars in this list are about. While the commuting masses seek cars with the best practicality, price and fuel economy, the lucky 1% get to buy motorised exotics solely for their performance, drop-dead good looks and charisma.
It has been a momentous year for sports cars with Ferrari launching its first “SUV”, Lamborghini entering the hybrid realms and Lotus launching a family electric sports car. That said, not every brand has shaken the tree in terms of new tech, instead sticking to regular petrol-engine cars to provide the emotion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.