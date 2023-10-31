LETTER: Public money does exist

A recent article in this publication stated that “the private sector is the only source of revenue for the government”. The Treasury has indicated the need for austerity, implying that departments will have to cut spending. The reason given is that the government is running out of money because tax receipts have declined, and we now face a “fiscal cliff”.
A country with its own sovereign currency cannot run out of money when spending is in that currency. It can only run out of resources to achieve its objectives. These are human, energy and material resources, as well as the abilities required to produce goods.
The story goes that we cannot “print money” because it will lead to inflation. Printing money is the phrase used for money that is over and above the tax receipts and therefore in excess of the budget. The mantra is that “too much money chasing too few goods” will result in inflation. This will happen at full employment, but we are very far from there.
Those who say “there is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers’ money” are simply wrong. Of course there is public money. The Reserve Bank is the government’s bank. And the Treasury can spend rand because it is the issuer of the currency.
There will, of course, come a time when spending too much without extracting sufficient value will cause inflation, but that will not happen for some time here because unemployment is so high. Unemployment of this magnitude is totally unacceptable; it is morally repugnant. We simply have to facilitate the inclusion of the 11-million-plus unemployed citizens in the money economy.
The way to do this is for the government to spend in the economy by offering everyone who is willing and able a job guarantee in the public sector, paid at the minimum wage. This will stabilise prices, avoid the worst of the downturns in the business cycle and give hope to the millions who are affected.
There is no other short-term option.
Howard Pearce Rondebosch
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Public money does exist
The state must spend it by offering jobs in the public sector at the minimum wage
A recent article in this publication stated that “the private sector is the only source of revenue for the government”. The Treasury has indicated the need for austerity, implying that departments will have to cut spending. The reason given is that the government is running out of money because tax receipts have declined, and we now face a “fiscal cliff”.
A country with its own sovereign currency cannot run out of money when spending is in that currency. It can only run out of resources to achieve its objectives. These are human, energy and material resources, as well as the abilities required to produce goods.
The story goes that we cannot “print money” because it will lead to inflation. Printing money is the phrase used for money that is over and above the tax receipts and therefore in excess of the budget. The mantra is that “too much money chasing too few goods” will result in inflation. This will happen at full employment, but we are very far from there.
Those who say “there is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers’ money” are simply wrong. Of course there is public money. The Reserve Bank is the government’s bank. And the Treasury can spend rand because it is the issuer of the currency.
There will, of course, come a time when spending too much without extracting sufficient value will cause inflation, but that will not happen for some time here because unemployment is so high. Unemployment of this magnitude is totally unacceptable; it is morally repugnant. We simply have to facilitate the inclusion of the 11-million-plus unemployed citizens in the money economy.
The way to do this is for the government to spend in the economy by offering everyone who is willing and able a job guarantee in the public sector, paid at the minimum wage. This will stabilise prices, avoid the worst of the downturns in the business cycle and give hope to the millions who are affected.
There is no other short-term option.
Howard Pearce
Rondebosch
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Busa calls for ‘deep and substantial’ spending cuts in medium-term budget
HILARY JOFFE: Medium-term budget may tell us little of what will happen in the end
EDITORIAL: Medium-term budget will need credibility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Stanlib: budget deficits the biggest threat to SA’s credit ratings
Rising private sector credit shocks as it breaks downward trend
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US trade representative Tai due in SA for Agoa forum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.