Seven great car buys for half a mil

Cars are tremendously expensive these days, but can a relatively measly R500,000 or thereabouts still get you a solid package?
Yes it can, and we’ve compiled a list of seven fine options that suit various lifestyles and tastes.
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR
The Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR bridges space for family with the green motoring and low fuel consumption credentials of a hybrid drivetrain comprising a petrol 1.8l four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and CVT transmission. Fuel consumption is claimed to be 4.3l/100km.
It’s available exclusively with three exterior colours: Arizona Red Bi-Tone, Chromium Silver Bi-Tone and Glacier White Bi-Tone. The cabin matches the sports GR theme: black leather trim with GR embossing on the front headrests, red contrast stitching and perforation, an accent stripe on the instrument panel in the same crimson colour and piano black surface detailing.
Standard features include keyless entry, power exterior mirrors, LED lights, a reverse camera, Park Distance Control (PDC), rain-sensing wipers and touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay, Android Auto and a full suite of safety systems.
Price: R497,000
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: Six-services/90,000km
Kia Seltos 1.5CRDi EX Auto
There’s plenty of alternatives in the medium-size crossover segment. The Kia Seltos is among the standout models for its spacious cabin with 20.3cm touchscreen, leather seat upholstery, automatic headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more.
It’s a comfortable drive everywhere, too, with controlled body roll and mechanical grip for confident handling on faster roads. In 86kW and 250Nm 1.5 CRDi EX diesel guise, it brings ease of urban use, and better tractability and fuel consumption averages than its petrol cousins. It’s a good buy.
Price: R488,995
Warranty: Five years/unlimited kilometres
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Renault Captur 1.3 Turbo Intens
The new-generation Captur is a crossover designed with urban living in mind. It’s nimble, stylish and well built with a good drive quality. Features in the Intens model include a steering wheel warmer, touchscreen integrated with Android Auto or Carplay, driving modes and a multifunction steering wheel.
Add seating for four or five, a large boot, a raised suspension for travel on gravel and great fuel consumption that averages 6.4l/100km and you have one of the brightest stars in the segment.
Price: R499,900
Warranty: Five years/150,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Executive
Not all families are nuclear, and those exceeding typical numbers can be safely and comfortably accommodated in the Grand Creta. It’s a seven-seat version of the model introduced late in 2020.
A 2022 range shake-up saw most of the Korean brand’s SUV product line adopt the cascading grille and letterbox-style headlamps, leaving the Grand Creta with the older styling. An upgrade of the model is imminent, but the functionality of 180l of rear space with all seats in place, which can be transformed to a larger 1,670l by dropping the seats remains.
The engine is a 117kW and 191Nm 2.0l petrol mated to a six-speed manual. Features include ventilation control for individual rows, leather upholstery, xenon headlights, rear park distance control with camera and cruise control.
Price: R497,900
Warranty: Five years/150,000km vehicle, seven years/200,000km drivetrain
Service plan: Four years/60,000km
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GLS
If you love SUVs, but prefer the trending coupé style at an approachable price, there’s the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Prices start below the R500k mark and it’s spacious and well specified with cushy and quiet mechanical operation.
Expect climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, electric-fold/retractable mirrors, leather upholstery, electric driver’s seat adjustment, heated seats, and park distance control among the features. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder paired with a CVT transmission. The GLS has got competent enough shove and driving dynamics, while fuel consumption is claimed to be 7.9l/100km.
Price: R489,990
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Mazda3 Hatch 1.5 Individual
Hatchbacks used to be a mainstay in the market, providing families with enough mobility solutions, but options have drastically dwindled since the advent of the SUV and its many sub-segments. Mazda is among few brands that soldier on with the hatch niche, and the Mazda3 remains one of the most stylish and sensible.
The design and build quality are big drawcards, as is Hill Launch Assist (HLA), head-up display, keyless access and start, leather upholstery and park distance control, which come standard. Power is from a 1.5l four-cylinder with 88kW and 153Nm managed through a six-speed manual transmission.
Price: R494,000
Warranty: Three years/unlimited kilometres
Service plan: Three years/unlimited kilometres
Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT Double Cab
Those with an entrepreneurial spirit seeking some form of family and hustle duality should look to the Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT, the entry-level double cab. It’s powered by a four-cylinder diesel motor attached to a six-speed manual transmission with a soft clutch. It’s rated to tow a maximum of 3,500kg.
The bells and whistles include electric windows, auto on-off lights, Isofix child seat mountings, remote central locking and huge digital and touchscreen interface.
The safety suite includes dual front, side and curtain airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, Load Adaptive Control (LAC), Roll Over Mitigation (ROM), traction control, Hill Launch Assist (HLA) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC). The engine’s refined and frugal, and the suspension high and comfy.
Price: R495,800
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Optional service/maintenance plan: Eight services/165,000km
