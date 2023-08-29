Turbo E-Hybrid is the most potent Porsche Cayenne yet

The big SUV scorches the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds.
The most powerful version of the Porsche Cayenne has landed: a hybrid model with immense outputs of 544kW and 950Nm. It is available in both SUV and Coupé body styles.
The Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne to date, and the muscle comes from combining a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor. It gives the big sports SUV the ability to scorch from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and reach a 295km/h top speed.
Compared to its predecessor, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid offers considerably greater electric range and shorter charging times. With an increased capacity of 25.9 kWh, the high-voltage battery installed beneath the boot provides an electric range of up to 82km. The new 11kW on-board charger shortens the charging time to under two-and-a-half hours despite the increase in battery capacity.
Turbo E-Hybrid models come standard with adaptive air suspension that offers a wider spectrum between the Comfort and Sport Plus suspension settings. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also standard in the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid to boost handling, with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and rear-axle steering available as options.
Inside, the sporty ambience is heightened by aluminium trimmings and Race-Tex roof lining.
Both body variants are distinguished by enlarged cooling air intakes accented by shiny black airblades. Other distinguishing features include twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel and red brake calipers.
Inside, the sporty ambience is heightened by aluminium trimmings on the doors and dashboard, with the roof lining covered in Race-Tex. The standard equipment includes a heated GT sports steering wheel, a mode switch for direct selection of the driving mode, and electrically adjustable leather sports seats.
The new Turbo E-Hybrid gets all the new features introduced in the Cayenne model upgrade earlier this year. These include an all-digital instrument cluster in a curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and an optional passenger display. High-resolution HD-Matrix LED headlights are standard in the Turbo E-Hybrid models.
A GT Package is optional on the Coupé, featuring a body that sits 10mm lower, high-performance ceramic brakes, black exterior accents, a carbon rear diffuser and carbon fibre roof. With the GT Package the Coupé sprints to 100 km/h in a quicker 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h.
The local order books will open in the next few days with prices set at R3,412,000 for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and R3,490,000 for the Coupé.
The top Cayenne model will continue to be the Turbo GT Coupé with 485kW and 850Nm, priced at R4,178,000.
