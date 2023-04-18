Updated Porsche Cayenne makes global debut

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The upgraded Porsche Cayenne and its coupe cousin have been revealed.
The German sports car brand has thoroughly refined its best-selling model, which last year moved 95,604 units worldwide ahead of the smaller Macan (86,724) an 911 (40,410).
The Cayenne debuts a highly revised and digitalised cockpit. First introduced in the full-electric Porsche Taycan, the layout optimises placement of functions that the driver uses frequently. Some are located directly on or immediately next to the steering wheel.
For instance, the automatic transmission selector now moves to the dashboard to make way for a black pane with air conditioning controls, optionally available with fine dust particle sensors and filters and an ioniser that removes germs, pollutants and allergens. A haptic volume controller is also integrated here.
A 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management display blends with a new 12.6-inch curved display in the centre. This also integrates with a 10.9-inch display for the passenger side that relays performance data and infotainment system controls to achieve a full digital dashboard spectacle. Spotify and Apple Music are also provided to optimise connectivity.
Externally the facelifted Cayenne is identified by strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and Matrix headlights similar to the Taycan. The latter are now standard fitment in the new model while HD matrix LED headlights are a new option. An expanded colour palette is also on offer with three new colours, and a new range of 20, 21 and 22-inch alloy wheels.
The Cayenne is equipped as standard with a steel spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). Improvements include new shock absorbers with two-valve technology optimised for both performance and regular driving conditions.
Optionally a new adaptive air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology is available. Porsche says this improves the driving experience with a softer suspension characteristic and more stability on and off-road, this while injecting more precision and less body roll for faster driving.
Engines
The latest model debuts with three different engines and eight-speed transmissions fettled for more refinement and power. The entry-level Cayenne has a 3.0l V6 turbo engine with 260kW and 500Nm, representing a 10kW and 50Nm increase over the old power unit.
A 4.0l V8 biturbo engine replaces the V6 engine in the new Cayenne S model. Outputs are 349kW and 600 Nm — representing improvements of 25kW and 50Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is rated at 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 273km/h.
The six-cylinder engine from the entry-model forms the basis for the power train of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Total system output is 346kW while a high-voltage battery yields up to 90km of pure electric range. A new 11kW on-board charger now shortens the charging time at an appropriate power source to less than two and a half hours.
The range-topping Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT also benefits from all the new tech and optimisations, and a 14kW increase to its performance-tuned 4.0l V8 biturbo engine which now produces 485kW. Acceleration from 0-100km/h remains at same 3.3 seconds, but top speed increases to 305km/h — a 5km/h improvement over the old model.
It is not confirmed when the updated Cayenne range will arrive in SA but Porsche has released the local pricing, which includes a three-year Porsche Driveplan:
Pricing
Cayenne — R1,848,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid — R2,194,000
Cayenne S — R2,125,000
Cayenne Coupé — R1,933,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid coupé — R2,259,000
Cayenne S Coupé — R2,232,000
Cayenne Turbo GT — R4,128,000
International Launch
Updated Porsche Cayenne makes global debut
It's a comprehensive overhaul that brings more power, refinement and digitalisation
