Stay covered: Five must-do steps after a car crash

If you are ever involved in a car accident, no matter how minor or serious, car insurers stress the importance of following a set of procedures to file a successful car insurance claim and to stay on the right side of the law. Budget Insurance recommends taking the following steps if you ever find yourself in this particular situation.

Step 1: Checking for injuries & calling for help

It is considered a criminal offence if you fail to stop your vehicle at the scene of an accident, especially if your passengers, other commuters or pedestrians have been injured, or if property has been damaged. A driver who fails to stop after an accident is liable to be prosecuted, fined or sent to prison (or both). Car insurers advise that you stop your vehicle in a safe area off the road, so you’re not obstructing traffic, switch on your hazard lights and call for professional medical assistance, if necessary. Wait for help to arrive.

Step 2: Assessing the damage to vehicles

Once the injured have been attended to, car insurers recommend that you assess the damage to your own car and any other vehicles or property involved in the collision. It’s recommended to take several detailed photos from different angles. Use your cellphone if you are able to do so.

Step 3: Exchanging important information

While the situation might be stressful, Budget Insurance recommends keeping your cool. Avoid unnecessary confrontation with any other drivers, and avoid discussing who is at fault as this may escalate into a dangerous scene. Rather keep calm and remain alert. You will need to exchange the following information with the other driver/s:

Full name and surname as it appears on their SA ID card;

ID numbers;

Contact details (cellphone number, email address, business details, postal and/or physical address)

Vehicle registration

Description of the vehicle (model, make and colour);

Location of the car accident (street number and suburb);

The time of the incident;

Road conditions and any other noteworthy points to consider; and

Name and description of any attending authorities, like paramedics, police officers or tow truck drivers.

Car insurers recommend you take some notes about what happened before, during and after the car accident, before you forget the details. All these points are important if you decide to submit a car insurance claim to your insurer or the Road Accident Fund (RAF). If your car needs to be towed, make sure you are using your car insurer’s authorised towing company to avoid an out-of-pocket expense.

Step 4: Report the car accident to the police

You are required to report any car accident to the police within 24 hours. You will be required to submit your name, address and vehicle registration details. You can also get a copy of the accident report upon request. It is an offence not to report an accident, especially if there are any injured parties or if property was damaged, regardless of whether anyone intends to take legal action or file an insurance claim.

If you were injured during the accident and had to be hospitalised for treatment, report the accident as soon as possible and explain the reason for the delay.

Step 5: Report the car accident to your car insurer

Having followed the correct steps listed, you can now report the accident to your car insurer and submit a claim. Remember that you need to report the accident regardless of whether you will be claiming against your policy.

This article was sponsored by Budget Insurance.