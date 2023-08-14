Aston Martin launches topless DB12 Volante

The DB12 Volante is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s tradition of high-performance convertibles.
Following the recent launch of the DB12 Coupe as the heavily revised version of the outgoing DB11 which debuted in 2016, Aston Martin has unveiled the Volante open-top version.
Providing the sensory thrills of roof-down driving, the fabric roof takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close at driving speeds of up to 50km/h. For additional theatre, the roof can be operated via the remote key from outside the car.
With the top down the sound of the DB12 Volante’s Mercedes-AMG 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine is heard with more intensity, but the roof has eight layers of acoustic sealing for times when the driver and passenger seek a more muted experience — or when they wish to better hear the standard 390 Watt Bowers and Wilkins 11-speaker audio system (or optional 1,170 Watt 15-speaker system).
When raised, the roof line maintains the DB12’s coupé profile. When lowered, the K-fold mechanism sits low beneath a hard tonneau cover to create an elegant tail.
The soft top takes 14 seconds to bring the sun into the cabin.
Apart from the standard black, the soft top can be specified in a choice of red, blue or black-and-silver as options.
The luxurious interior can be specified with wood or carbon fibre on the seat backs, as part of an extensive personalisation service to ensure no two DB12s look exactly the same.
Like the Coupe, the Volante produces outputs of 500kW and 800Nm delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This makes the British convertible capable of 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds with a hair-ruffling maximum speed of 325km/h.
The Volante’s body has been extensively braced to compensate for the lost torsional rigidity of lopping off the roof. A non-isolated steering column and a stiffer front axle contribute to improvements in on and off-centre steering feel and an overall sense of driver connection, says Aston Martin.
Like the Coupe, the topless DB12 has intelligent adaptive dampers which stiffen and soften on demand to optimise both ride quality and handling.
The 21-inch forged alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot S 5 tyres, while braking is provided by cast-iron 400mm front discs and 360mm rear discs as standard, with an optional Carbon Ceramic Brake (CCB) system offering increased braking performance, reduced brake fade and a 27kg weight saving in unsprung mass.
Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer, said: “Creating open-air performance machines for drivers has always held a special place in hearts across Aston Martin, dating back to 1965, with our introduction of the first Volante model, the legendary Short Chassis. It has been, and always will be, a design beacon for us.”
No longer the ‘softer’ option, DB12 Volante offers the stimulation of a true sports car, says Aston Martin chief technical officer, Roberto Fedeli.
Final pricing has not been announced but first deliveries of the DB12 Volante are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.
