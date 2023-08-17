Business

WATCH: Business confidence stable but subdued

Business Day TV spoke to Mtho Xulu, president of Sacci

17 August 2023 - 17:26
Subscribe now
Business confidence in SA has been affected by global and domestic matters hitting economic activity Picture: 123RF
Business morale has edged lower. In July the Sacci business confidence index declined 1.5 index points to 107.3. This as businesses struggle with power outages, slow growth and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on commodity prices. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Mtho Xulu, president of Sacci.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

