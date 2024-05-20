Adcorp expects full-year profit to drop as staffing demand falls
During the past year reduced staffing demand, particularly within white-collar sectors, negatively affected the company
20 May 2024 - 10:24
Human resources specialist Adcorp Holdings expects to report lower earnings for the year ended February as the SA macroeconomic backdrop remained challenging and global staffing markets faced headwinds
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations will be between 76.3c and 91.1c, representing a decrease of between 38.4% and 48.4% compared with a year ago, the group said in a statement on Monday...
