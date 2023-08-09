LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: New BMW M2 returns to form
Sudhir Matai slides behind the wheel of the second-generation performance car at the SA launch
BMW’s M division came under fire from purists when it started to produce performance SUVs. After all, here was a brand that was built on the successes it achieved on track. However, the rise of the performance SUV and subsequent sales success means that BMW M can continue to produce cars such as the M2, which are close to the recipe that made the sub-brand famous.
The small coupé is the newest to join the ever-growing M portfolio. It arrives on our shores after widespread criticism regarding its appearance. Most commentators aren’t enamoured with the M2’s looks, so we will leave you to make up your own mind in this regard. However, we will say that the G87 series M2 appears muscular and has plenty of road presence up close...
