Mitsubishi teases its new compact SUV

Based on XFC concept, the high-riding car will be revealed at this month’s Indonesian motor show

02 August 2023 - 17:16 Denis Droppa
The compact Mitsubishi is suited to rough roads with its generous 222mm ground clearance and high-profile tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi has announced it will reveal an all-new compact SUV at the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show on August 10.

Ahead of the world premiere, the company revealed the exterior design of the vehicle, based largely on the Mitsubishi XFC concept shown in October. It isn’t known whether the production version will retain the XFC name.

Mitsubishi describes the vehicle as a fun and powerful SUV design — matched with easy-to-handle utilities and a spacious cabin with wider legroom — aimed to excite young and adventurous customers.

The all-new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, with delivery to start in November 2023.

The car has a length of 4,390mm, making it slot between the 4,295mm Mitsubishi ASX and 4,405mm Eclipse Cross in Mitsubishi’s SUV line-up. It isn’t known whether the newcomer will replace or complement either of these vehicles.

The two-wheel drive SUV has a class-leading 222mm ground clearance which, together with 18-inch wheels and large-diameter tyres, make it suited to rough roads.

Mitsubishi says the new SUV is aimed at young and adventurous customers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The newcomer wears an evolved version of Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield front face. The LED daytime running lights combine an L-shape with slitted accents to emit light in an iconic T-shape, making the SUV instantly recognisable as a Mitsubishi model even from a distance, while also emphasising a wide stance.

“In this all-new model, we have further evolved the design to meet the needs of the compact SUV market, which has been growing in recent years,” said Seiji Watanabe, division GM of design at Mitsubishi Motors.

“In addition to the robustness and powerfulness characteristic of Mitsubishi Motors, we have pursued a design that is more stylish, energetic and distinctive than ever.”

The XFC will be powered by a 1.5l petrol engine powering the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Full details will be revealed at the global unveiling on August 10.

