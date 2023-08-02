British biopharmaceutical giant GSK sued Pfizer in a US court on Wednesday, alleging that Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo violated GSK’s patent rights in its rival RSV shot, Arexvy.
In the lawsuit brought in federal court in Delaware, GSK said New York-based Pfizer’s vaccine infringed four of its patents related to the antigen its shots use to fight the respiratory disease.
Pfizer said in a statement that it is “confident in its intellectual property position” and will “strongly defend” its right to bring Abrysvo to patients.
Both vaccines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May for use in adults over age 60. They are the first vaccines approved to prevent RSV, which causes about 14,000 deaths in adults 65 years and older in the US annually, according to government estimates.
Pfizer and GSK are running a tight race to tap into the RSV vaccine market, which could exceed $10bn by 2030, according to analysts. The vaccines are part of both companies’ strategies to replace ageing drugs that will face cheaper generic competition.
A GSK spokesperson said in a statement that intellectual property protections were the “foundation of research-based companies’ ability to drive innovation,” and that the lawsuit should not affect GSK's ability to launch Arexvy.
GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer began working on its RSV programme as early as 2013, at least seven years after GSK. The lawsuit said Pfizer knew of GSK’s patented technology since at least 2019, when it began challenging the validity of European versions of the patents.
GSK tells court Pfizer infringed patent rights in rival vaccine
These are the first vaccines approved to prevent respiratory syncytial virus
British biopharmaceutical giant GSK sued Pfizer in a US court on Wednesday, alleging that Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo violated GSK’s patent rights in its rival RSV shot, Arexvy.
In the lawsuit brought in federal court in Delaware, GSK said New York-based Pfizer’s vaccine infringed four of its patents related to the antigen its shots use to fight the respiratory disease.
Pfizer said in a statement that it is “confident in its intellectual property position” and will “strongly defend” its right to bring Abrysvo to patients.
Both vaccines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May for use in adults over age 60. They are the first vaccines approved to prevent RSV, which causes about 14,000 deaths in adults 65 years and older in the US annually, according to government estimates.
Pfizer and GSK are running a tight race to tap into the RSV vaccine market, which could exceed $10bn by 2030, according to analysts. The vaccines are part of both companies’ strategies to replace ageing drugs that will face cheaper generic competition.
A GSK spokesperson said in a statement that intellectual property protections were the “foundation of research-based companies’ ability to drive innovation,” and that the lawsuit should not affect GSK's ability to launch Arexvy.
GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer began working on its RSV programme as early as 2013, at least seven years after GSK. The lawsuit said Pfizer knew of GSK’s patented technology since at least 2019, when it began challenging the validity of European versions of the patents.
Reuters
Gavi says nine more African states to receive malaria vaccines
US court declines to hear Teva challenge to GSK award
WHO warns weight loss drugs are no magical solution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Vaccine caps a 60-year search to stem a pervasive virus
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan over governance failures
African countries set to follow Ghana’s nod for malaria shot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.