VW Tiguan diesel is a fuel sipper, at a price

13 July 2023 - 05:00
The diesel Tiguan is available as an R-Line 4Motion all-wheel drive model with a sporty exterior.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan was launched in 2016 and is to be replaced next year, but a 2021 facelift with a host of new interior features kept it up to date, and it remains one of SA’s most popular medium SUVs.
Late last year the introduction of a high-performance Tiguan R variant injected excitement into the line-up.
More recently a diesel derivative was added as a fuel-sipping alternative to the 1.4l and 2.0l petrol versions. It is available in a single R-Line 4Motion all-wheel drive model boasting a sporty exterior with more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels.
Inside it offers niceties such as interior ambient lighting, Vienna leather seats with the R-line Logo, a digital instrument cluster, a higher grade Composition Media Radio with App Connect, multifunctional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions, and keyless entry.
For extra money customers can opt for features such as a panoramic sunroof; a black style package that includes black 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish; a high-end Discover Pro entertainment system; head-up display; area view camera system with park assist; an IQ Drive package (adaptive cruise control, lane assist, park assist and autonomous emergency braking); and a trailer manoeuvring system with park assist.
Also optionally available are IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. The test car was fitted with these smart lights and they proved their effectiveness on a foggy drive to work one morning. These adaptive lights use 22 individually controlled LEDs per headlight to provide maximum illumination without blinding other road users.
At R818,600 the car is appropriately equipped with high-end functions including electrically adjustable front seats with heating.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
In terms of practicality the Tiguan ticks the boxes. Its 4,511mm length makes for a roomy cabin that comfortably takes four adults. The rear seats are adjustable for legroom and backrest angle, and when flipped down they create enough space for a fully assembled bicycle. Access to the 520l luggage bay is through an electronically operated tailgate, and the spare wheel is a space saver.
At R818,600 the car is appropriately equipped with high-end functions including electrically adjustable front seats with heating. Rear seat passengers get their own vents and can set their own temperature, and a 12V power socket for charging devices (but not USB ports).
Many of the interior functions are controlled by VW’s new-generation digital sliders, which I’m getting more used to with each VW that comes my way, but I still find them more distracting than old-school controls. I’m relieved to hear that Volkswagen’s forthcoming cars will have more physical buttons.
The car was fitted with the optional 20-inch alloys with low-profile 225/40 tyres, which enhanced its catwalk credentials but made for a bumpier ride. The Tiguan rode comfortably on undulations but felt restless on scarred and bumpy roads. For my money I’d stick with the higher-profile 19-inch wheels which are more suited to real-world roads.
I also found the seats a little hard, and not as cushy as in some rivals.
Access to the 520l luggage bay is through an electronically operated tailgate.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The 2.0l turbodiesel engine is laggy at the start but feels nicely punchy once in its power band, with effortless cruising and overtaking prowess. The car has normal and sports driving modes, the latter being more satisfying as it perks up the response of the seven-speed automatic transmission.
With its burly 380Nm of torque it should make a decent towcar. It’s fairly quiet too, though the diesel clatter isn’t completely hidden.
Volkswagen claims a consumption of 6.6l/100km and the test car averaged 7.4, which is reasonably frugal if not exceptional for a diesel.
Ground clearance is a generous 201mm and the 4Motion all-wheel drive system has various off road modes selectable by a dial between the seats, though this gravel-tackling ability might be largely wasted due to the low-profile tyres.
The diesel Tiguan costs almost the same as the more performance-orientated 162kW Tiguan petrol, giving VW buyers a choice of perkier performance or fuel economy.
The Tiguan 2.0 TDI is one of the most expensive cars in a competitive category which includes rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Mazda CX-5. It does, however, offer more power and a cost saving over premium competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.
The midsized SUV remains a best seller due to its VW badge and the brand’s typically solid build. The new oil-burner adds good economy to the mix but the competition is tough, and the all-new Tiguan is just around the corner.
ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, climate control, electric windows, cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, USB ports, remote central locking, leather upholstery, LED daytime running lights, adaptive headlights, hill descent control, park distance control, rain sensor wipers, trip computer, electric tail gate, auto on/off lights
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R818,600
Lease*: R18,201 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion R-Line
WE LIKE: Practicality, fuel economy
WE DISLIKE: Low-profile tyres, hard seats
VERDICT: Frugal version of VW’s popular SUV
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design *****
Performance ***
Economy ****
Ride ***
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money ***
Overall ****
COMPETITION
* Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four, 163kW/221Nm — R719,700
* Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT Line Plus, 100kW/320Nm — R735,995
