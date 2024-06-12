Calm climes of the Caribbean provide hope for SA batters

The Proteas top order batters don’t need a hug, just a calm sea and a flat pitch to soothe their souls and make them forget about New York.

Happily ensconced at a luxury resort on the island of St Vincent, the Proteas have had two days off to sample the ocean and sip on cocktails. With their Super Eight spot secured they will await a less intense final group match against Nepal on Saturday (2.30am SA time).

Head coach Rob Walter said on Wednesday there are unlikely to be changes to the batting group for that match.

“It was a tough outing in New York for the top order, and we want to allow [those] guys to hopefully play on a better surface.”