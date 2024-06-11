RAMABINA MAHAPA: Avoiding the pitfalls of community shareholding bodies
Allowing nearby communities to benefit from projects is vital for investors and firms involved
11 June 2024 - 16:26
Involving communities and allowing them to participate in and benefit from projects is vital for investors and the companies that develop such projects.
The increasing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations to investors means projects in various sectors — including mining, agriculture, tourism, renewable energy and infrastructure development — must be able to demonstrate a net positive effect on the lives and livelihoods of communities surrounding the project site...
