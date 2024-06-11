AU tells Fitch to stay out of SA’s internal politics
Ratings agency’s comments are politically motivated, says African Peer Review Mechanism
11 June 2024 - 05:00
The AU’s African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) has denounced ratings agency Fitch for what it sees as inappropriate attempts to manipulate SA’s internal politics by suggesting that the ANC tie up with the DA to form a government.
The APRM, designed to advance AU ideals of democratic governance and inclusive development in member states, was reacting to Fitch’s statement last week, highlighting risks to SA’s credit profile after the election...
