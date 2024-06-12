Mercedes gives the Vito a facelift and digital update

The updated Vito is sold in three guises: panel van (pictured), crew cab and tourer.
Mercedes-Benz Vans has unveiled its facelifted Vito range in SA. The light commercial range boasts an updated design, additional comfort equipment, driver-assistance systems and improved functionality.
Available in a seven-model range comprising two-seater Panel Vans, eight-seater Tourer mini buses and five-seater Mixto crew cabs, the Vito has made a significant leap in connectivity. For the first time it is fitted with the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system as standard in all variants, bringing advanced digital networking to the medium-sized commercial van segment.
It comprises a touch-operated 10.25-inch central display, and an instrument cluster with a central colour display that is operated using the touch control panels on the new steering wheel. With stylish new air vents and redesigned steering wheels, the updated Vito now comes standard with leather seats to elevate the cabin elegance and comfort. The new centre console offers a removable cupholder, two USB-C ports and open storage areas as optional features.
An external styling tweak gives the van a contemporary look with a new bumper and radiator grille, while five new exterior paint colours brings the choice to 15 hues.
Mercedes-Benz Vans has simplified equipment selection by enhancing standard features and fine-tuning package options to suit specific customer needs. It has reduced the hassle of choosing individual options, creating a streamlined shopping experience for commercial customers.
With a gross vehicle weight of 2.8 tonnes to 3.2 tonnes, the Vito is available in two equipment lines, base and Pro, and is aimed at tradespeople, maintenance and customer services, fleet operators and upfitters of special transporters for food or emergency medical services.
In addition to the standard three body styles, customers can convert the vehicle in collaboration with a range of approved VanPartners.
All versions come standard with features such as hill start assist, cruise control, semi-automatic air conditioning and a multifunction steering wheel. Extra cost options that can be ordered include a reversing camera.
Two turbo-diesel engines are offered in the range. The 114 CDI is a 2l unit with outputs of 100kW and 330Nm. The 116 CDI, also a 2l, has 120kW and 380Nm.
The Panel Van has a 6,000l load capacity, the Mixto crew cab offers 4,100l, and the Tourer has 990l expandable to 4,630l.
PRICES
Vito 114 CDI Panel Van Base — R874,000
Vito 114 CDI Panel Van PRO — R897,000
Vito 114 CDI Mixto Base — R966,000
Vito 116 CDI Mixto PRO — R1,023,500
Vito 114 CDI Tourer Base — R1,112,700
Vito 114 CDI Tourer PRO — R1,135,700
Vito 116 CDI Tourer PRO — R1,158,700
Includes standard two-year/unlimited distance warranty and optional service/maintenance plans up to 300,000km
