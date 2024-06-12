Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Mercedes gives the Vito a facelift and digital update

The light commercial range boasts an updated design, additional comfort equipment and improved functionality

12 June 2024 - 20:23
by Motor News Reporter
The updated Vito is sold in three guises: panel van (pictured), crew cab and tourer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz Vans has unveiled its facelifted Vito range in SA. The light commercial range boasts an updated design, additional comfort equipment, driver-assistance systems and improved functionality.

Available in a seven-model range comprising two-seater Panel Vans, eight-seater Tourer mini buses and five-seater Mixto crew cabs, the Vito has made a significant leap in connectivity. For the first time it is fitted with the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system as standard in all variants, bringing advanced digital networking to the medium-sized commercial van segment.

It comprises a touch-operated 10.25-inch central display, and an instrument cluster with a central colour display that is operated using the touch control panels on the new steering wheel. With stylish new air vents and redesigned steering wheels, the updated Vito now comes standard with leather seats to elevate the cabin elegance and comfort. The new centre console offers a removable cupholder, two USB-C ports and open storage areas as optional features.

All Vito models get the MBUX infotainment system as found in Mercedes’ passenger cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
An external styling tweak gives the van a contemporary look with a new bumper and radiator grille, while five new exterior paint colours brings the choice to 15 hues.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has simplified equipment selection by enhancing standard features and fine-tuning package options to suit specific customer needs. It has reduced the hassle of choosing individual options, creating a streamlined shopping experience for commercial customers.

With a gross vehicle weight of 2.8 tonnes to 3.2 tonnes, the Vito is available in two equipment lines, base and Pro, and is aimed at tradespeople, maintenance and customer services, fleet operators and upfitters of special transporters for food or emergency medical services. 

In addition to the standard three body styles, customers can convert the vehicle in collaboration with a range of approved VanPartners.

All versions come standard with features such as hill start assist, cruise control, semi-automatic air conditioning and a multifunction steering wheel. Extra cost options that can be ordered include a reversing camera.

Two turbo-diesel engines are offered in the range. The 114 CDI is a 2l unit with outputs of 100kW and 330Nm. The 116 CDI, also a 2l, has 120kW and 380Nm.

The Panel Van has a 6,000l load capacity, the Mixto crew cab offers 4,100l, and the Tourer has 990l expandable to 4,630l.

 

PRICES

Vito 114 CDI Panel Van Base — R874,000

Vito 114 CDI Panel Van PRO — R897,000

Vito 114 CDI Mixto Base — R966,000

Vito 116 CDI Mixto PRO — R1,023,500

Vito 114 CDI Tourer Base — R1,112,700

Vito 114 CDI Tourer PRO — R1,135,700

Vito 116 CDI Tourer PRO — R1,158,700

Includes standard two-year/unlimited distance warranty and optional service/maintenance plans up to 300,000km

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class debuts with sharper looks and creature comforts

SA customers can expect to see the new model in 2024, plus a full-electric EQV derivative
Life
10 months ago

Potent Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance arrives in SA

The super sedan has the world’s most powerful series-produced four-cylinder engine
Life
2 days ago

Nampo showcases new bakkies and vans

Ford, Mahindra and Toyota were among those unveiling the latest models to farmers.
Life
3 weeks ago
