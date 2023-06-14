REVIEW: Eclipse Cross is a charming, practical smoothie

Markets are all but certain the US central will keep rates on hold, boosted by slowing inflation
The ANC is leading the country to ruin using language that has been hijacked to accommodate its political agenda
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa earns more than R2.4m a year, parliament told
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Violence in the state that borders Myanmar is the worst in recent decades and is reminiscent of the 1990s’ ethnic conflict
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Include this Mitsubishi SUV in your shopping list for the styling, good price and refined drive quality
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made its SA debut four years ago with eye-catching coupe-like styling. A comprehensive update was introduced in 2021, which increased overall length by 140mm and rid the car of the glass split-level tailgate that hindered rear vision.
Another 2023 facelift resulted in the addition of the Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed variant with improved features.
The leitmotif of coupe SUVs is always impracticality, but the Eclipse Cross is functional enough to take on a family.Boot space is 437l and not as capacious as its foes with more traditional, squarer styling, but the cabin is airy and rear leg- and headroom is generous despite the curved roof. It’s classy and well made with leather-clad and heated seats.
However, some buyers might find the Eclipse Cross behind the curve on the technology front. The main display screen is touch-operated and allows for smartphone mirroring, but it’s not as colourful, large or laden with as many apps as some rivals.
Major controls are easy to use and, mercifully, there are no capacitive buttons. It comes suitably equipped with climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, head-up display, a rear-view camera and a split sunroof among other features.
Two engines are on offer in the range: a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder with a six-speed auto and a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder as fitted in the range-topping GLS Exceed specification model on test. It produces 110kW and 250Nm and is mated to an eight-step CVT transmission.
Smooth — and quiet — operator
On the road, the Eclipse Cross is among the smoothest, quietest drives I’ve encountered. The CVT transmission works well with the motor and doesn’t drone endlessly. It combines robust tractability with decent shove and good fuel economy.
Mitsubishi says it will consume 7.6l/100km on an average cycle and the test car managed a credible 7.9l/100km on the daily school and work run, until a spirited sprint to somewhere was required.
The suspension ensures a pampering ride, and though performance isn’t furious, the car can be steered precisely enough along a challenging route and the steering is crisp.
The leitmotif of coupe SUVs is always impracticality, but the Eclipse Cross is functional enough to take on a family.
The 2023 upgrades also left the Eclipse Cross without an all-wheel-drive (AWD) derivative, but this doesn’t mean it can’t duke it out on gravel roads. It has 180mm of ground clearance, enough to safely traverse farm roads.
Active and passive safety features include seven airbags, ABS, hill start assist, stability control and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. All these converge to add to the sumptuousness of this oft forgotten alternative, which scores well for comfort, space and refinement, if not fantastic real-world range between refills.
Excellent rivals including the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan are better all-rounders thanks to their superior loading space, and some competitors have AWD systems, diesel derivatives, while others are seven-seaters. But the Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed has the looks and an enjoyable old-school charm that its maker should do more to market.
Tech Specs
EngineType: Four-cylinder petrol turboCapacity: 1.5l Power: 110kWTorque: 250Nm
TransmissionType: Eight-speed CVT
DrivetrainType: Front-wheel drive
PerformanceTop speed: N/A0-100km/h: 8.9 secFuel Consumption: 7.7l/100km (claimed); 7.9/100km (tested)Emissions: 174g/km
Standard FeaturesSeven airbags, ABS, stability control, hill-start assist, central locking, keyless operation, rear-view camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, Bluetooth, head-up display, electric windows, infotainment system with colour touchscreen, electric mirrors, automatic air conditioning, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, automatic headlamps, rain sensing windscreen wipers, front and rear park distance control, 18-inch alloy wheels
Warranty: Three years/100,000kmService plan: Five years/90,000kmPrice: R570,000Lease*: R11,593 per month* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed
We like:Styling, consumption, refinement, price
We dislike:It can do with a larger display screen
Verdict:Stylish crossover for the discerning
Motor News
Star rating****Design****Performance*****Economy****Safety*****Value For Money****Overall
Competition
Opel Grandland X 1.6T, 121kW/240Nm — R562,900Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic, 121kW/213Nm — R565,100Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium, 115kW/192Nm — R572,900Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi LX, R132kW/265Nm — R573,995Proton X70 1.5T Executive, 130kW/255Nm — R579,900Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive, 145kW/290Nm — R582,900Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active, 121kW/240Nm — R589,900Haval H6 2.0GDIT 4WD Super Luxury, 150kW/320Nm — R589,950Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique, 126kW/233Nm — R596,999Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI, 110kW/250Nm R606,700
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Road Test
REVIEW: Eclipse Cross is a charming, practical smoothie
Include this Mitsubishi SUV in your shopping list for the styling, good price and refined drive quality
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made its SA debut four years ago with eye-catching coupe-like styling. A comprehensive update was introduced in 2021, which increased overall length by 140mm and rid the car of the glass split-level tailgate that hindered rear vision.
Another 2023 facelift resulted in the addition of the Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed variant with improved features.
The leitmotif of coupe SUVs is always impracticality, but the Eclipse Cross is functional enough to take on a family.Boot space is 437l and not as capacious as its foes with more traditional, squarer styling, but the cabin is airy and rear leg- and headroom is generous despite the curved roof. It’s classy and well made with leather-clad and heated seats.
However, some buyers might find the Eclipse Cross behind the curve on the technology front. The main display screen is touch-operated and allows for smartphone mirroring, but it’s not as colourful, large or laden with as many apps as some rivals.
Major controls are easy to use and, mercifully, there are no capacitive buttons. It comes suitably equipped with climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, head-up display, a rear-view camera and a split sunroof among other features.
Two engines are on offer in the range: a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder with a six-speed auto and a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder as fitted in the range-topping GLS Exceed specification model on test. It produces 110kW and 250Nm and is mated to an eight-step CVT transmission.
Smooth — and quiet — operator
On the road, the Eclipse Cross is among the smoothest, quietest drives I’ve encountered. The CVT transmission works well with the motor and doesn’t drone endlessly. It combines robust tractability with decent shove and good fuel economy.
Mitsubishi says it will consume 7.6l/100km on an average cycle and the test car managed a credible 7.9l/100km on the daily school and work run, until a spirited sprint to somewhere was required.
The suspension ensures a pampering ride, and though performance isn’t furious, the car can be steered precisely enough along a challenging route and the steering is crisp.
The 2023 upgrades also left the Eclipse Cross without an all-wheel-drive (AWD) derivative, but this doesn’t mean it can’t duke it out on gravel roads. It has 180mm of ground clearance, enough to safely traverse farm roads.
Active and passive safety features include seven airbags, ABS, hill start assist, stability control and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. All these converge to add to the sumptuousness of this oft forgotten alternative, which scores well for comfort, space and refinement, if not fantastic real-world range between refills.
Excellent rivals including the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan are better all-rounders thanks to their superior loading space, and some competitors have AWD systems, diesel derivatives, while others are seven-seaters. But the Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed has the looks and an enjoyable old-school charm that its maker should do more to market.
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 250Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed CVT
Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: N/A
0-100km/h: 8.9 sec
Fuel Consumption: 7.7l/100km (claimed); 7.9/100km (tested)
Emissions: 174g/km
Standard Features
Seven airbags, ABS, stability control, hill-start assist, central locking, keyless operation, rear-view camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, Bluetooth, head-up display, electric windows, infotainment system with colour touchscreen, electric mirrors, automatic air conditioning, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, automatic headlamps, rain sensing windscreen wipers, front and rear park distance control, 18-inch alloy wheels
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R570,000
Lease*: R11,593 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 GLS Exceed
We like:
Styling, consumption, refinement, price
We dislike:
It can do with a larger display screen
Verdict:
Stylish crossover for the discerning
Motor News
Star rating
****Design
****Performance
*****Economy
****Safety
*****Value For Money
****Overall
Competition
Opel Grandland X 1.6T, 121kW/240Nm — R562,900
Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic, 121kW/213Nm — R565,100
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium, 115kW/192Nm — R572,900
Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi LX, R132kW/265Nm — R573,995
Proton X70 1.5T Executive, 130kW/255Nm — R579,900
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive, 145kW/290Nm — R582,900
Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active, 121kW/240Nm — R589,900
Haval H6 2.0GDIT 4WD Super Luxury, 150kW/320Nm — R589,950
Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique, 126kW/233Nm — R596,999
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI, 110kW/250Nm R606,700
New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Tucson N Line brings all-wheel drive and more style
New Subaru Crosstrek replaces XV in SA
Affordable and chic Citroën C3 debuts in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.