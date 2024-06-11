REVIEW: Jaecoo J7 is a good-looking, refined Chinese crossover

The Jaecoo J7 is the first model to be launched from the Chinese Chery subsidiary. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Jaecoo is a subsidiary of Chinese brand Chery, which markets the line of Tiggo Pro branded crossovers and SUVs. They have become popular choices in SA due to their approachable price, good looks and sophisticated features.
On test this week is the Jaecoo J7 Inferno specification. Cheaper J7 Vortex and Glacier models are also available.
I last drove the car at its launch event in April as a first drive impression. The bluff face with narrow headlights, DRLs in the shape of a chequered flag and a large grille made up of shiny and vertical slats is striking and gives almost Rolls-Royce vibes.
The boxy shape is also refreshing in a population of curved crossover rivals, with a promise of family practicality. At 4,500mm nose-to-tail, it’s one of the sizeable offerings in the niche, with ample room for four-to-five passengers with an electric tail gate — something that main rivals offer.
However, the 412l boot isn’t much. It’s good enough to swallow luggage for a nuclear family, but the space expands to a more usable 1,335l with the rear seats folded down.
The J7 also takes the air of modernity a notch up from the usual. Whereas the Tiggo Pro and Omoda cousins have screens to thumb in and a few buttons to press, essentially all of the buttons in the Jaecoo J7 have been moved inside digital menus operated from the large screen.
The Jaecoo J7 cabin is virtually button free with all the features bundled into the large and bright main screen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Everything generally worked pretty well, with the only glitch experienced being the background lighting on the 14.8" main display once failing to switch from the white “day mode” to the darker “night mode.” Switching off the car and starting it again fixed the issue.
Chery persistently uses four-cylinder petrol engines, and would rather offer electric drivetrains than diesel. All Jaecoo J7 models are powered by a turbocharged 1.6l engine producing 145kW and 290Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that never missed a step.
The Jaecoo J7 feels refined everywhere, with a quiet operation and cushy drive quality. It also proved sympathetic to pockets after taking it on a long drive to Brits in the Northwest province. On the open roads and in eco mode it returned 6.6l/100km, which is a good score.
Everything worked beautifully, with superb driving characteristics on most surfaces, and on seats that warmed torsos rather than tiring them. Active cruise control and lane keeping assistant made the journey easier, but without pretending that all was plain sailing, at times the self-driving mechanism didn’t inspire confidence in tracing and responding to a lead car, and the fuel meter shot up to 8.9l/100km in urban driving conditions.
This consumption is relatively high but it’s a welcome improvement over a Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which quaffs similar amounts under freeway conditions.
The Jaecoo J7 is also fun to drive fast, feeling responsive with a fair pace and agility through bends. Other things the Jaecoo J7 Inferno does well is tread inhospitable ground and tackle muddy paths thanks to a 200mm ground clearance, terrain response modes and the standard fitment all-wheel drive system.
Overall it’s an impressively refined, classy-looking crossover with a well-built interior and a host of on-board tech. The economy is reasonable in the right conditions, and the Jaecoo J7 has changed my initial ambivalence to Chinese brands to one of cautious confidence. It seems like a good buy.
The high stance will come in handy should you need to venture off-road but the boot is a touch small. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Electric seats, electric tailgate, a 360° panoramic camera system, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlamps, automatic screen wipers, six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, sunroof, LED headlights, voice control, active cruise control, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking camera, driving modes, USB ports, electric mirrors, auto on/off lights, rain sensor wipers, panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/150,000km (Ten years/1,000,000km engine warranty for first owner)
Service plan: Five years/60,000km
Price: R679,900
Lease*: R15,133 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Jaecoo J7 AWD Inferno
WE LIKE: Price, looks, features, styling, refinement
WE DISLIKE: Electronic glitches
VERDICT: Another enticing bargain from the Chery group
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
The competition
* Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Elite, 117kW/191Nm — R622,900
* Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive, 89kW/145Nm — R622,900
* Kia Seltos 1.5T-GDI GT Line, 118kW/253Nm — R626,995
Road test
REVIEW: Jaecoo J7 is a good-looking, refined Chinese crossover
The offshoot crossover also addresses Chery grievances such as high fuel consumption
Jaecoo is a subsidiary of Chinese brand Chery, which markets the line of Tiggo Pro branded crossovers and SUVs. They have become popular choices in SA due to their approachable price, good looks and sophisticated features.
On test this week is the Jaecoo J7 Inferno specification. Cheaper J7 Vortex and Glacier models are also available.
I last drove the car at its launch event in April as a first drive impression. The bluff face with narrow headlights, DRLs in the shape of a chequered flag and a large grille made up of shiny and vertical slats is striking and gives almost Rolls-Royce vibes.
The boxy shape is also refreshing in a population of curved crossover rivals, with a promise of family practicality. At 4,500mm nose-to-tail, it’s one of the sizeable offerings in the niche, with ample room for four-to-five passengers with an electric tail gate — something that main rivals offer.
However, the 412l boot isn’t much. It’s good enough to swallow luggage for a nuclear family, but the space expands to a more usable 1,335l with the rear seats folded down.
The J7 also takes the air of modernity a notch up from the usual. Whereas the Tiggo Pro and Omoda cousins have screens to thumb in and a few buttons to press, essentially all of the buttons in the Jaecoo J7 have been moved inside digital menus operated from the large screen.
Everything generally worked pretty well, with the only glitch experienced being the background lighting on the 14.8" main display once failing to switch from the white “day mode” to the darker “night mode.” Switching off the car and starting it again fixed the issue.
Chery persistently uses four-cylinder petrol engines, and would rather offer electric drivetrains than diesel. All Jaecoo J7 models are powered by a turbocharged 1.6l engine producing 145kW and 290Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that never missed a step.
The Jaecoo J7 feels refined everywhere, with a quiet operation and cushy drive quality. It also proved sympathetic to pockets after taking it on a long drive to Brits in the Northwest province. On the open roads and in eco mode it returned 6.6l/100km, which is a good score.
Everything worked beautifully, with superb driving characteristics on most surfaces, and on seats that warmed torsos rather than tiring them. Active cruise control and lane keeping assistant made the journey easier, but without pretending that all was plain sailing, at times the self-driving mechanism didn’t inspire confidence in tracing and responding to a lead car, and the fuel meter shot up to 8.9l/100km in urban driving conditions.
This consumption is relatively high but it’s a welcome improvement over a Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which quaffs similar amounts under freeway conditions.
The Jaecoo J7 is also fun to drive fast, feeling responsive with a fair pace and agility through bends. Other things the Jaecoo J7 Inferno does well is tread inhospitable ground and tackle muddy paths thanks to a 200mm ground clearance, terrain response modes and the standard fitment all-wheel drive system.
Overall it’s an impressively refined, classy-looking crossover with a well-built interior and a host of on-board tech. The economy is reasonable in the right conditions, and the Jaecoo J7 has changed my initial ambivalence to Chinese brands to one of cautious confidence. It seems like a good buy.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.6l
Power: 145kW
Torque: 290Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed dual clutch automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: N/A
0-100km/h: N/A
Fuel Consumption: 7/8l/100km (claimed), 8.9l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 181g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric seats, electric tailgate, a 360° panoramic camera system, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlamps, automatic screen wipers, six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, sunroof, LED headlights, voice control, active cruise control, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking camera, driving modes, USB ports, electric mirrors, auto on/off lights, rain sensor wipers, panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/150,000km (Ten years/1,000,000km engine warranty for first owner)
Service plan: Five years/60,000km
Price: R679,900
Lease*: R15,133 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Jaecoo J7 AWD Inferno
WE LIKE: Price, looks, features, styling, refinement
WE DISLIKE: Electronic glitches
VERDICT: Another enticing bargain from the Chery group
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
The competition
* Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Elite, 117kW/191Nm — R622,900
* Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive, 89kW/145Nm — R622,900
* Kia Seltos 1.5T-GDI GT Line, 118kW/253Nm — R626,995
* Audi Q2 35TFSI Advanced, 110kW/250Nm — R628,600
* Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0TSI 4Motion Design, 140kW/320Nm -R677, 900
* Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i S, 115kW/196Nm — R690,000
* Ford Territory 1.8T Titanium, 138kW/318Nm — R707,000
* Volvo XC40 B3 Essential, 110kW/265Nm — R719,000
* Audi Q3 35TFSI, 110kW/250Nm — R729,100
Volvo begins production of electric EX90 SUV
New Chinese LDV D90 SUV heads for SA soon
First drive: Upsized MINI Countryman goes on sale in SA
REVIEW: Ford Territory is roomy, robust and family-friendly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA drivers to get smart licence card ‘soon’
Potent Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance arrives in SA
First drive: Upsized MINI Countryman goes on sale in SA
EU set to raise duties for Chinese electric vehicles
New Chinese LDV D90 SUV heads for SA soon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.