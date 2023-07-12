US says Chinese hackers breach state department’s email accounts
12 July 2023 - 23:57 Christopher Bing and James Pearson
Washington — Chinese state-linked hackers have secretly accessed email accounts at about 25 organisations, including US government accounts, in a cyberspying campaign since May, Microsoft and US officials said on Wednesday.
The US detected a breach of federal government accounts “fairly rapidly” and managed to prevent further breaches, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC.
The US state department was one of the affected government agencies, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The hacking group, which Microsoft calls Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm’s Outlook service via the cloud service, the company said in a statement. The activity began in May, Microsoft said.
“As with any observed nation-state actor activity, Microsoft has contacted all targeted or compromised organisations directly via their tenant admins and provided them with important information to help them investigate and respond,” the company added.
Microsoft did not say which organisations or governments had been affected, but added that the hacking group involved primarily targets entities in Western Europe.
China’s embassy in London called the accusation “disinformation” and called the US government “the world’s biggest hacking empire and global cyber thief”.
China routinely denies involvement in hacking operations regardless of the available evidence or context.
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said an intrusion in Microsoft’s cloud security “affected unclassified systems”, without elaborating.
“Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service,” Hodge added.
The state department “detected anomalous activity” and “took immediate steps to secure our systems”, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
Private sector cybersecurity experts have said newly discovered hacking activity shows how Chinese groups are improving their cyber capabilities.
“Chinese cyber espionage has come a long way from the smash-and-grab tactics many of us are familiar with,” said John Hultquist, chief analyst for US cybersecurity firm Mandiant.
