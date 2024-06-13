Health minister Joe Phaahla briefs the media on the outbreak of Mpox disease. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A second person has died after contracting Mpox, the department of health confirmed on Thursday morning.
The department said the latest death was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
“The latest case is a 38-year-old male who was admitted at a hospital in uMgungundlovu,” spokesperson Foster Mohale said.
“He tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday, after presenting with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and sore throat. The patient unfortunately died the same day his test results came back positive.
“This brings the total number of positive cases in the country from five to six, and deaths [to two].”
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed the first Mpox death and recorded cases during a briefing held on Wednesday. According to the minister, the first fatality was at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng.
The patient who died lived in Gauteng and though he was originally from KwaZulu-Natal, he had not been home since December.
All patients are males aged between 30 and 39 years without a travel history to countries experiencing an outbreak, which suggests there is local transmission of Mpox in SA.
Phaahla said the department was considering Mpox vaccines for pre- and post-exposure administration for high-risk groups, and looking into which population groups should be targeted.
Second person dies from Mpox, says health department
According to the health minister, the first fatality was at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng
A second person has died after contracting Mpox, the department of health confirmed on Thursday morning.
The department said the latest death was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
“The latest case is a 38-year-old male who was admitted at a hospital in uMgungundlovu,” spokesperson Foster Mohale said.
“He tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday, after presenting with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and sore throat. The patient unfortunately died the same day his test results came back positive.
“This brings the total number of positive cases in the country from five to six, and deaths [to two].”
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed the first Mpox death and recorded cases during a briefing held on Wednesday. According to the minister, the first fatality was at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng.
The patient who died lived in Gauteng and though he was originally from KwaZulu-Natal, he had not been home since December.
All patients are males aged between 30 and 39 years without a travel history to countries experiencing an outbreak, which suggests there is local transmission of Mpox in SA.
Phaahla said the department was considering Mpox vaccines for pre- and post-exposure administration for high-risk groups, and looking into which population groups should be targeted.
TimesLIVE
SA poised to get mpox vaccines as first fatality hits
Mpox spreads in KwaZulu-Natal
BioNTech gets $145m funding boost for African vaccine plants
Flu cases increase in SA while second case of Mpox is diagnosed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.