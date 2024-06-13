Mr Price’s profit rises despite losing R226m in revenue to power cuts
CEO Mark Blair most of the effects of load-shedding were felt in the first half, as Mr Price reached 100% backup power by the end of the first quarter
13 June 2024 - 08:10
Retailer Mr Price Group has reported higher annual profit despite losing about 65,000 trading hours, or about R226m in revenue, to load-shedding.
Profit for the year ended March increased 6.1% to R3.4bn as revenue jumped 15.5% to R37.9bn, it said in a statement on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.