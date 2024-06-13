Mercedes-Benz says 700 jobs at East London plant at risk
Section 189 consultations will involve talks about transitioning from the current 3-shift model to a 2-shift model
13 June 2024 - 09:39
Mercedes-Benz SA is to enter a consultation process regarding the restructuring of its manufacturing operations which could affect about 700 jobs at its East London plant.
“Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) has reached the decision to enter a consultation process in accordance with section 189(3) of the Labour Relations Act,” the company said in a statement released on the JSE’s Sens news service on Thursday...
