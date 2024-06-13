BOOK REVIEW: Kenyan tale of resilience and vengeance
Njambi McGrath pays tribute to the strength and spirit of Kenyan women in her debut novel
13 June 2024 - 05:00
Kenya’s colonial past had a profound impact on Kenyan-British author Njambi McGrath’s childhood and upbringing. From a young age, she was forced to speak English in an education system heavily influenced by British standards. The focus on British culture and history eclipsed her own rich Kenyan heritage.
In recent years, while living in Britain, McGrath went on a journey of self-discovery, reconnecting with Kenya and learning about the traditions, history and values that were glossed over during her childhood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.