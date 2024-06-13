Alan Winde re-elected Western Cape premier
Winde beat the ANC candidate, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, the only other nomination
13 June 2024 - 11:07
Former Western Cape premier Alan Winde of the DA has been re-elected premier at the first sitting of the Western Cape legislature Thursday, beating the ANC’s nominated candidate, Muhammad Khalid Sayed.
The vote took place by secret ballot under the presiding officer, acting judge president of the Western Cape High Court Patricia Goliath. Winde received 26 votes and Sayed 14 votes, which indicates both the DA and ANC got support from some of the smaller parties. There were two spoilt ballots. There are 42 members of the provincial legislature...
