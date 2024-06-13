Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance as DA confirms no deal with ANC yet
This comes ahead of Friday’s vote in the national assembly to elect SA's next president
13 June 2024 - 05:00
With just over 24 hours to go until the first sitting of the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election for a second term is not yet fait accompli.
When approached for comment on whether the DA will nominate a presidential candidate to contest Ramaphosa’s position on Friday, DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that the party had not yet decided. ..
