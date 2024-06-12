Fed stands pat on rates as it sees one cut in 2024

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, with officials projecting only a single quarter-percentage-point reduction for the year amid rising estimates for what it will take to keep inflation in check.
The markdown in the outlook for rate cuts, from three quarter-percentage-point reductions seen in the Fed’s March projections, was made despite the central bank’s acknowledgment in its new policy statement of “modest further progress” towards its 2% inflation target — an upgrade from its May 1 statement.
It coincided with an increase to 2.8% in the estimated long-run, or “neutral,” rate of interest, from 2.6%, which indicates policymakers have concluded the economy needs more restraint to finish the battle against rising prices.
Recent progress has been slow, and Fed officials now project a slightly higher end-of-year inflation rate of 2.6% versus the 2.4% anticipated in March.
While rate cuts are now seen as probably starting later and at a slower pace this year than investors have anticipated, the Fed’s policy rate is seen falling fast next year, with reductions of a full percentage point in both 2025 and 2026.
The statement and new Summary of Economic Projections show a central bank wrestling over how to respond to data that many read as pointing to slower inflation — consumer prices in fact did not rise at all in May on a month-on-month basis, according to data released on Wednesday — but also to steady growth and job creation.
The new projections show the economy is still expected to grow at a slightly above-trend 2.1% this year despite a sluggish first quarter, and the unemployment rate remaining at its current 4% through the year.
“Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low,” the Fed said in its statement.
After little progress on inflation over the first months of the year, the result was a “dot plot” of projected policymaker interest rate forecasts that involved a near across-the-board shift higher in the rates considered needed to finish the battle against inflation.
Coupled with recent debate over the possibility that the “neutral” rate of interest was higher than estimated, the new dot plot suggested Fed officials have concluded higher rates are needed over a longer period to keep inflation in check. Summed with a previous increase in the March projection, that neutral rate is now estimated at more than a quarter of a percentage point above where it ended 2023.
The Fed aggressively raised rates in 2022 and 2023 in response to a surge in inflation that peaked at a 40-year high about two years ago.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at a press conference following the end of the two-day policy meeting, said that combination reflected a “conservative” outlook for inflation among policymakers.
Even as “more recent monthly readings have eased somewhat”, that was not yet enough to instil “greater confidence” in inflation returning sustainably towards 2%. “It’s only one reading,” Powell said of a labour department report earlier on Wednesday showing the annualised consumer price index eased last month more than expected. “When we are (more confident), then we can look at loosening policy,” Powell said.
Update: June 12 2024 This story has been updated with more information.
Fed stands pat on rates as it sees one cut in 2024
The Bank pushes out the start of decreases to perhaps as late as December, with a single quarter-percentage-point reduction projected
Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, with officials projecting only a single quarter-percentage-point reduction for the year amid rising estimates for what it will take to keep inflation in check.
The markdown in the outlook for rate cuts, from three quarter-percentage-point reductions seen in the Fed’s March projections, was made despite the central bank’s acknowledgment in its new policy statement of “modest further progress” towards its 2% inflation target — an upgrade from its May 1 statement.
It coincided with an increase to 2.8% in the estimated long-run, or “neutral,” rate of interest, from 2.6%, which indicates policymakers have concluded the economy needs more restraint to finish the battle against rising prices.
Recent progress has been slow, and Fed officials now project a slightly higher end-of-year inflation rate of 2.6% versus the 2.4% anticipated in March.
While rate cuts are now seen as probably starting later and at a slower pace this year than investors have anticipated, the Fed’s policy rate is seen falling fast next year, with reductions of a full percentage point in both 2025 and 2026.
Fed minutes show disappointment over inflation readings
The statement and new Summary of Economic Projections show a central bank wrestling over how to respond to data that many read as pointing to slower inflation — consumer prices in fact did not rise at all in May on a month-on-month basis, according to data released on Wednesday — but also to steady growth and job creation.
The new projections show the economy is still expected to grow at a slightly above-trend 2.1% this year despite a sluggish first quarter, and the unemployment rate remaining at its current 4% through the year.
“Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low,” the Fed said in its statement.
After little progress on inflation over the first months of the year, the result was a “dot plot” of projected policymaker interest rate forecasts that involved a near across-the-board shift higher in the rates considered needed to finish the battle against inflation.
Coupled with recent debate over the possibility that the “neutral” rate of interest was higher than estimated, the new dot plot suggested Fed officials have concluded higher rates are needed over a longer period to keep inflation in check. Summed with a previous increase in the March projection, that neutral rate is now estimated at more than a quarter of a percentage point above where it ended 2023.
The Fed aggressively raised rates in 2022 and 2023 in response to a surge in inflation that peaked at a 40-year high about two years ago.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at a press conference following the end of the two-day policy meeting, said that combination reflected a “conservative” outlook for inflation among policymakers.
Even as “more recent monthly readings have eased somewhat”, that was not yet enough to instil “greater confidence” in inflation returning sustainably towards 2%. “It’s only one reading,” Powell said of a labour department report earlier on Wednesday showing the annualised consumer price index eased last month more than expected. “When we are (more confident), then we can look at loosening policy,” Powell said.
Update: June 12 2024
This story has been updated with more information.
Reuters
US annual inflation rate slows to 3.3%
Russia halts dollar and euro trade on biggest bourse over US sanctions
US treasury widens sanctions on Russia
Energy watchdog warns major oil supply glut looms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold slips as traders await Fed meeting outcome
JSE and rand firm ahead of US Fed’s rate decision
Jury still out on direction of US jobs market after payrolls report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.