Leinster seek glory against Bulls, but knockout matches give them the blues

They may be the widely accepted blue ribbon team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) but Leinster will have to come to grips with SA's blue chip team in the competition this season.

The visitors were keen to eschew the favourites' tag through their forwards coach Robin McBride ahead of Saturday's URC semifinal against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. That is perhaps unsurprising as they, despite their galaxy of Test stars, have the unwanted baggage of not winning a major trophy since 2021.

They had dominated the Pro14, the forerunner to the URC, winning it four times between 2018 and 2021. Though still fiercely competitive, they have not added to their silverware since and their trophy drought has drawn awkward questions, especially after their recent disappointment in the Champions Cup final.

Since the URC launched in the 2021-22 season they have won three and lost two knock-out matches.