Life / Motoring

Local Launch

BYD Dolphin launched as SA’s cheapest EV

The electric hatchback sells for under R600,000 and is full of digital treats

12 June 2024 - 13:37
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The BYD Dolphin is the latest electric car from the Chinese brand with approachable pricing. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BYD Dolphin is the latest electric car from the Chinese brand with approachable pricing. Picture: SUPPLIED   

Chinese brand BYD, abbreviated from Build Your Dreams, has quietly launched SA’s cheapest electric car. The new BYD Dolphin is a mid-sized electric hatchback the size of the Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. 

Two Dolphin models are on offer with prices starting from R539,900 for the standard model and R599,900 for the extended range. It undercuts the GWM Ora O3 which was previously the country’s most affordable electric car with a starting price of R686,950.

In 2023 BYD was the world’s top-selling battery electric vehicle manufacturer, a title recently regained by Tesla.

The first product from the Chinese brand to enter the SA new car market was the electric Atto 3 crossover in June 2023 but BYD’s footprint in SA can be traced back further to 2021 when the Golden Arrow bus company imported two electric BYD busses for operations in Cape Town.

The BYD Dolphin interior, seen here in stylish and aquatic blue upholstery, features digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BYD Dolphin interior, seen here in stylish and aquatic blue upholstery, features digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED

On offer in the Dolphin for the keen pricing is a 345l boot with the rear seats up and 1,310l when folded down, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and satnav, faux leather upholstery, keyless start, LED lights with auto on-off and high beam assist and a 360-degree view monitor as part of amenities in both vehicles.

The standard Dolphin is powered by an electric motor with output of 70kW and 180Nm. Top speed is 150km/h with a driving range of 340km. The pricier Extended range model with a larger battery has 150kW and 310Nm on tap, a top speed of 159km/h and a driving range of 427km.

Safety and driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, hill-start assist and hill-holder.

The stylish electric hatchback has a host of luxury and safety features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The stylish electric hatchback has a host of luxury and safety features. Picture: SUPPLIED

The seemingly media shy company’s website lists six dealers: two in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern and Western Cape. 

All BYD models come standard with a five-year/100,000km service plan and 200,000km service intervals. The warranty is five-years/100,000km for the vehicle and eight-years/100,000km for the battery.

Pricing:

BYD Dolphin standard — R539,900
BYD Dolphin Extended — R599,900

EU will impose 25% duties on Chinese EVs, Financial Times says

The move comes as European carmakers are being challenged by lower-cost Chines EVs
Life
4 hours ago

REVIEW: Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB is costly but sensible

It's a brilliant electric partner in life only when ordered in the correct guise, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
9 months ago

A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in South Africa in the last quarter of this year.
Life
4 weeks ago

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

EV uptake slows as consumers weigh the environmental and affordability options
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA drivers to get smart licence card ‘soon’
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Jaecoo J7 is a good-looking, refined ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Toyota SA reveals prices and specs of new Prado
Life / Motoring
4.
Immerse yourself in the history of Paul Kruger’s ...
Life
5.
Playing padel feels like going to a pricey ...
Life

Related Articles

EU will impose 25% duties on Chinese EVs, Financial Times says

Life / Motoring

China gives nod to public trials of advanced autonomous driving

Life

Brazil overtakes Belgium as top export market for Chinese EVs

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.