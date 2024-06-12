BYD Dolphin launched as SA’s cheapest EV

The BYD Dolphin is the latest electric car from the Chinese brand with approachable pricing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand BYD, abbreviated from Build Your Dreams, has quietly launched SA’s cheapest electric car. The new BYD Dolphin is a mid-sized electric hatchback the size of the Toyota Corolla and Mazda3.
Two Dolphin models are on offer with prices starting from R539,900 for the standard model and R599,900 for the extended range. It undercuts the GWM Ora O3 which was previously the country’s most affordable electric car with a starting price of R686,950.
In 2023 BYD was the world’s top-selling battery electric vehicle manufacturer, a title recently regained by Tesla.
The first product from the Chinese brand to enter the SA new car market was the electric Atto 3 crossover in June 2023 but BYD’s footprint in SA can be traced back further to 2021 when the Golden Arrow bus company imported two electric BYD busses for operations in Cape Town.
The BYD Dolphin interior, seen here in stylish and aquatic blue upholstery, features digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED
On offer in the Dolphin for the keen pricing is a 345l boot with the rear seats up and 1,310l when folded down, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and satnav, faux leather upholstery, keyless start, LED lights with auto on-off and high beam assist and a 360-degree view monitor as part of amenities in both vehicles.
The standard Dolphin is powered by an electric motor with output of 70kW and 180Nm. Top speed is 150km/h with a driving range of 340km. The pricier Extended range model with a larger battery has 150kW and 310Nm on tap, a top speed of 159km/h and a driving range of 427km.
Safety and driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, hill-start assist and hill-holder.
The stylish electric hatchback has a host of luxury and safety features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The seemingly media shy company’s website lists six dealers: two in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern and Western Cape.
All BYD models come standard with a five-year/100,000km service plan and 200,000km service intervals. The warranty is five-years/100,000km for the vehicle and eight-years/100,000km for the battery.
Pricing:
BYD Dolphin standard — R539,900 BYD Dolphin Extended — R599,900
EU will impose 25% duties on Chinese EVs, Financial Times says
REVIEW: Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB is costly but sensible
A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA
Carmakers admit EVs aren't the solution for everybody
