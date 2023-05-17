Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Toyota SA is launching Kinto One, a vehicle leasing service that allows customers to drive a new car without having to own it.
The full-service and affordable pay-for-use offer is available for individuals and companies, enabling subscribers to change vehicles more often without the hassle of selling the previous vehicles.
The service is available through Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide and offers clients the ability to drive a Toyota or Lexus of their choice, with all scheduled services and maintenance included, and warranty items for the contract period.
Initially, Toyota SA will debut Kinto One with the newly-launched Toyota Vitz mini hatch.
The package includes Wi-Fi, telematics, an SVR tracking device, licensing, registration and Kinto protect limited liability in the event of an accident — all in a monthly payment.
Toyota says no deposit is required and there are no additional or hidden fees due when the vehicle is returned at the end of the contract.
“Kinto SA will announce a limited introductory offer on the newly launched Toyota Vitz 1.0, and will roll out other mobility product services in line with market requirements. We are in the final stages of working out details to avail this new subscription service, and in time to more local models,” says Glenn Crompton, Toyota SA Vice president marketing.
More information on the Kinto One roll out will be published over the coming weeks.
Local News
Toyota SA set to launch in-house vehicle leasing
The new Toyota Vitz will be the first model customers can lease from the brand’s in-house Kinto One service
