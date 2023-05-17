Life / Motoring

Customise your Range Rover like nobody else

Range Rover offers a new SV Bespoke service for greater personalised luxury and refinement

17 May 2023 - 12:11 Denis Droppa
No two Ranger Rovers need look alike with the new SV Bespoke service. Picture: SUPPLIED
No two Ranger Rovers need look alike with the new SV Bespoke service. Picture: SUPPLIED

With a starting price of  just over R3m, the latest Range Rover offers the ultimate luxury SUV experience. However, buyers who don’t want their Rangie to look like their neighbour’s can personalise it to the hilt with a SV Bespoke commissioning service.

It is available on the high-end Range Rover Autobiography and SV models and provides a much wider selection of materials, colours, and interior and exterior finishes than normal.

Clients can customise their vehicle at the SV Bespoke Commissioning Suite in the UK, visit selected global retailers, or complete their order online through an exclusive virtual service.

Range Rover's SV Bespoke commissioning service offers more than 230 exterior colours and 391 interior material colours. Picture: SUPPLIED
Range Rover's SV Bespoke commissioning service offers more than 230 exterior colours and 391 interior material colours. Picture: SUPPLIED

There are more than 230 exterior colours and 391 interior material colourways available. Alternatively, the company can replicate any exterior colour request, providing limitless scope for individuality. The bonnet and tailgate script is available in a range of precious metal finishes including 24ct gold.

“Range Rover is synonymous with exclusivity and luxury. Now, with the new SV Bespoke commissioning service, we invite our most discerning clients to become the creator of their truly unique vehicle — choosing the finishes they desire and being guided by our design team,” says Range Rover MD Geraldine Ingham.

Technology updates

The Range Rover also has technology and powertrain enhancements across the line-up. They include the latest Pivi Pro1 infotainment system with an elegant 13.1-inch floating glass touchscreen, and over-the-air software updates.

A new Country Road Assist feature for the adaptive cruise control uses navigation data to automatically adjust the target speed, taking into account bends in the road and changes to the speed limit.

Following its debut in the Range Rover Sport, Dynamic Response Pro4 electric roll control technology has been introduced in the Range Rover. It reduces body lean when cornering for a more relaxing drive.

All-terrain capability is enhanced with adaptive off-road cruise control, which helps drivers maintain steady progress according to the ground conditions. Drivers can focus on steering while the system automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed.

The new plug-in electric hybrid is more efficient, and is also available with electric hybrid power on the long wheelbase model for the first time.

A twin turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine boosts the performance of the range-topping SV model, with outputs of 452kW and 750Nm of torque.

Ineos Grenadier leaves you mostly stirred, seldom shaken

Denis Droppa attended the world launch of the new British off roader in the Scottish Highlands
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Range Rover has larger-than-life luxury (and wheels)

The fifth-generation SUV really goes to town with grandeur and gadgets, but don’t take it off-road
Life
5 months ago

Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L

Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
Life
8 months ago
